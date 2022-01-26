Minister rejects ‘propaganda’ against Sindh LG law

HYDERABAD: Sindh Information Minister Saeed Ghani rejecting the propaganda against the new Sindh local government system 2021 said that impression is being given that rural Sindh has attacked urban Sindh which is nothing but a conspiracy to spread hatred while new local government system is in the interest of the people and their representatives.

He was addressing a conference titled “Solution of People’s Problems at their door step under Sindh Local Government Act 2021” at Hyderabad Club today. He said that under the new Local Government Act, property tax would now be collected by the local bodies while we have introduced towns in all the Divisional Headquarters of Sindh Province. He further said that special seats have been reserved for persons with disabilities, women and transgender.

Saeed Ghani said that not a single member of the opposition stood and spoke in the assembly on the amendments given by them while the opposition demanded that the election of chairman and mayor should not be held by secret ballot which we accepted. He said that we agreed on feasible points but made it clear that 2001 local government system could not be brought back because it was enforced by dictator while it is possible to talk on local government system of 2013. He said that in 2009 all provincial assemblies had thrown away Local Government ordinance of 2001.

He said that the opposition in order to divert people’s attention from inflation and number of other real issues and crises doing propaganda against Sindh new local government system 2021. He said that Sindh is the only province where people from other parts of the country came and benefited from it and added that it is quite strange that other parties people having dual identities and even sitting in the assembly now taunting us for being outsiders.

He said that they are in touch with Jamaat-e-Islami and other political parties regarding the new local government system. He said that impression is given by opponents that the PPP is not working for the development of Karachi while in the last few years the PPP’s vote bank in Karachi has increased. He informed that Rs 480 billion is being spent on four to five mega projects while Sindh government provides Rs 57 billion to major hospitals in Karachi.

On the occasion, Senator Aajiz Dhamra presented a resolution in the conference supporting the new local government system 2021 and rejecting the politics of ethnicity and hatred in the province which was unanimously approved in the conference.

In the concluding remarks of the conference, Sindh Information Minister Saeed Ghani assured of resolving the issues raised by the participants. He said “when the PPP has a Chief Minister, they said that he is the Chief Minister of Sehwan but what about person from Mianwali who is the Prime Minister of the country”, he asked.

Terming the incident in Tando Allahyar as personal enmity, he said that the person who killed the Bholu Khanzada was shot and injured by the police while case has been handed over to Hyderabad police for interrogation.

He informed that Chief Minister Sindh has taken notice of the police baton charge on protesting women in Tando Allahyar and has directed the concerned officers to inquire into the matter while three policemen have been suspended in this regard. “Competition is going on to give impression that it is an incident of ethnicity which is condemnable”, he said.

