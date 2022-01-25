ANL 13.04 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (4.32%)
ASC 14.95 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.08%)
ASL 15.65 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.42%)
AVN 108.31 Increased By ▲ 2.11 (1.99%)
BOP 8.44 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.48%)
CNERGY 6.28 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.62%)
FFL 9.14 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.77%)
FNEL 8.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.35%)
GGGL 13.25 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.22%)
GGL 20.43 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.14%)
GTECH 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.6%)
HUMNL 6.78 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
KEL 3.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.61%)
KOSM 4.15 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.97%)
MLCF 34.40 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (3.15%)
PACE 4.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 7.27 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.39%)
PRL 14.40 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.2%)
PTC 8.66 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.93%)
SILK 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.88%)
SNGP 34.20 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.09%)
TELE 17.80 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.83%)
TPL 13.00 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.96%)
TPLP 28.85 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (4.53%)
TREET 39.90 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (2.65%)
TRG 82.90 Increased By ▲ 2.15 (2.66%)
UNITY 27.90 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (2.12%)
WAVES 15.05 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.74%)
WTL 2.22 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (3.26%)
YOUW 7.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.89%)
BR100 4,639 Increased By 53.8 (1.17%)
BR30 17,787 Increased By 375.4 (2.16%)
KSE100 45,208 Increased By 284.3 (0.63%)
KSE30 17,831 Increased By 104.1 (0.59%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,122
1724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,381,152
6,35724hr
Sindh
529,218
Punjab
466,164
Balochistan
33,975
Islamabad
120,128
KPK
185,683
Oil prices rise on supply disruption jitters as geopolitical tensions grow

Reuters 25 Jan, 2022

TOKYO: Oil prices climbed on Tuesday, regaining some of the ground lost in the previous day's sharp losses, on concerns over possible supply disruptions amid rising geopolitical tensions in both Eastern Europe and the Middle East.

Brent crude futures rose 48 cents, or 0.6%, to $86.75 a barrel at 0116 GMT, reversing a 1.8% fall in the previous session.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures climbed 34 cents, or 0.4%, to $83.65 a barrel, having slid 2.2% on Monday.

Oil prices reached seven-year highs last week, bolstered by tight worldwide supply and resurgent global demand.

"The market tone stays strong, supported by heightening geopolitical risk," said Chiyoki Chen, chief analyst at Sunward Trading.

"We saw profit-taking on Monday when the prices moved higher and as Wall Street temporarily sank amid concerns over the US Federal Reserve's policy to reduce economic stimulus, but buying appetite for oil remained solid," he said.

A tumultuous day on Wall Street saw stocks end higher after posting heavy losses earlier in the day, as uncertainty over the rising geopolitical tensions and Fed policy boosted safe havens.

Oil rises on elevated geopolitical risks in Europe and Middle East

NATO said on Monday it was putting forces on standby and reinforcing eastern Europe with more ships and fighter jets, in what Russia denounced as Western "hysteria" in response to its build-up of troops on the Ukraine border.

In the Middle East, Yemen's Houthi movement, aligned with Iran, launched a missile attack at the United Arab Emirates on Monday that targeted a base hosting the US military, but was thwarted by US-built Patriot interceptors, US and Emirati officials said.

Meanwhile, lower US oil inventories are also providing support, with crude inventories around the NYMEX WTI delivery point at Cushing in Oklahoma at the lowest for the time of year since 2012.

Portfolio investors added to their bullish positions in oil for the fifth week running, as the worst of the latest wave of coronavirus infections passed and governments began to lift restrictions on business and travel.

