ANL 13.04 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (4.32%)
ASC 14.95 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.08%)
ASL 15.65 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.42%)
AVN 108.36 Increased By ▲ 2.16 (2.03%)
BOP 8.44 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.48%)
CNERGY 6.26 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.29%)
FFL 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.88%)
FNEL 8.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.35%)
GGGL 13.25 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.22%)
GGL 20.43 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.14%)
GTECH 9.49 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.5%)
HUMNL 6.77 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.61%)
KOSM 4.15 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.97%)
MLCF 34.40 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (3.15%)
PACE 4.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 7.27 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.39%)
PRL 14.38 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.06%)
PTC 8.69 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.28%)
SILK 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.88%)
SNGP 34.20 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.09%)
TELE 17.79 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.77%)
TPL 12.98 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.8%)
TPLP 28.84 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (4.49%)
TREET 39.80 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (2.39%)
TRG 82.95 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (2.72%)
UNITY 27.97 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.38%)
WAVES 15.05 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.74%)
WTL 2.22 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (3.26%)
YOUW 7.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.89%)
BR100 4,639 Increased By 54.2 (1.18%)
BR30 17,788 Increased By 375.9 (2.16%)
KSE100 45,216 Increased By 292.3 (0.65%)
KSE30 17,836 Increased By 109.5 (0.62%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,122
1724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,381,152
6,35724hr
Sindh
529,218
Punjab
466,164
Balochistan
33,975
Islamabad
120,128
KPK
185,683
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 25, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gold muted as Fed caution counters Ukraine risks

Reuters 25 Jan, 2022

Gold prices were steady on Tuesday, as concerns about a faster pace of US Federal Reserve policy tightening countered safe-haven demand fuelled by escalating Ukraine tensions.

Spot gold was little changed at $1,840.24 per ounce by 0323 GMT. US gold futures were also steady at $1,840.70.

Key factors affecting gold prices are risk-off sentiment due to geopolitical tensions, rising Treasury yields on Fed tapering expectations and hedge funds reducing net long positions, said Michael Langford, director at corporate advisory AirGuide.

Gold lingers near 2-month highs; palladium climbs

"Market does not know which way a potential conflict in Ukraine will affect global markets.

There is a massive amount of speculation taking place and (I) expect gold prices to remain volatile in the short term," Langford said.

NATO said on Monday it was putting forces on standby and reinforcing eastern Europe with more ships and fighter jets, in what Russia denounced as Western "hysteria" in response to its build-up of troops on the Ukraine border.

Investors are focused on the Fed's two-day policy meeting starting later in the day, amid expectations the US central bank will signal plans to raise rates by 25 basis points in March.

Gold is generally seen as an inflationary hedge, but it is highly sensitive to rising US interest rates, which increase the opportunity cost of holding non-interest bearing bullion.

"Gold could be trading more on near-term inflation dynamics as well as some scepticism about the potential for inflation to normalize as dramatically as markets imply over the long-term," J.P. Morgan analysts said in a note.

Holdings of the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, SPDR Gold Trust, rose to their highest since late August 2021 last Friday.

Spot silver fell 0.8% to $23.77 an ounce. Palladium shed 0.4% to $2,140.68 and platinum slipped 0.9% to $1,017.47.

Gold bullion Gold Spot

Comments

1000 characters

Gold muted as Fed caution counters Ukraine risks

Understanding with IMF: Govt set to further increase electricity base tariff

Pakistan reports another 6,357 Covid-19 cases

SBP maintains rate at 9.75pc on fiscal tightening

Tax Year 2019: FBR to assign taxation cases to third-party auditors

CDWP approves three projects worth Rs13bn

FCV tobacco crop: MIPs approved by ECC

Govt seeks ‘zero shortage’ gas plan for next winter

AGP seeks Nawaz’s medical reports

Cases against Sharif family: Govt urges CJs to allow live telecast

Proposal of ZTBL rejected by cabinet

Read more stories