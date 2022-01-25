WCO: two officers nominated

ISLAMABAD: Chief Collector Customs Appraisement (South), Karachi has nominated two officers of customs for World Customs Organization (WCO).In a letter to Secretary ( International Customs-II) Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), Sabir Jamal, Chief Collector, Wajid Ali, has nominated Ms Quratulain Ramay (Deputy Collector) Collectorate of Customs Appraisement (West) Karachi and Tariq Aziz (Principle Appraiser), Collectorate of Customs, Appraisement (PMBQ), Karachi for the WCO certificate.

