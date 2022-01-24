Biden to speak with European leaders to discuss Russia-Ukraine tensions

US President Joe Biden will speak with European leaders on Monday to discuss the ongoing tensions between Russia and Ukraine, including Russia's military buildup on Ukraine's borders, the White House said.

Biden warns of 'disaster for Russia' if they invade Ukraine

Biden will speak with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, European Council President Charles Michel, French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg, Polish President Andrzej Duda and UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson in a video call, the White House said on Monday.