ANL 12.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.71%)
ASC 14.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.34%)
ASL 15.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.56%)
AVN 106.50 Increased By ▲ 2.25 (2.16%)
BOP 8.45 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.36%)
CNERGY 6.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-5.72%)
FFL 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.85%)
FNEL 8.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-4.58%)
GGGL 13.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.87%)
GGL 20.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-2.92%)
GTECH 9.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.58%)
HUMNL 6.75 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.27%)
KEL 3.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.22%)
KOSM 4.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.23%)
MLCF 33.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.34%)
PACE 4.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.62%)
PIBTL 7.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.69%)
PRL 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.37%)
PTC 8.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.27%)
SILK 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.75%)
SNGP 33.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.77%)
TELE 17.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.57%)
TPL 12.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-4.07%)
TPLP 27.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.86%)
TREET 38.62 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-2.7%)
TRG 79.15 Decreased By ▼ -4.15 (-4.98%)
UNITY 27.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.33%)
WAVES 14.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.66%)
WTL 2.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-3.6%)
YOUW 8.15 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.74%)
BR100 4,577 Decreased By -19.5 (-0.42%)
BR30 17,318 Decreased By -463 (-2.6%)
KSE100 44,896 Decreased By -121.9 (-0.27%)
KSE30 17,684 Decreased By -63.5 (-0.36%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,105
824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,374,800
7,19524hr
Sindh
526,899
Punjab
464,431
Balochistan
33,941
Islamabad
118,292
KPK
185,340
Collins wins gruelling Mertens clash to reach quarter-finals

Reuters 24 Jan, 2022

MELBOURNE: Danielle Collins won a battle of attrition in scorching heat to overhaul Elise Mertens 4-6 6-4 6-4 and book her second quarter-final at the Australian Open on Monday.

In a gruelling clash of former semi-finalists, the American 27th seed snatched the win with a barrage of power hitting as Mertens served to stay in the match.

Belgian Mertens saved two match points, the second with a gutsy second serve, but then surrendered meekly on the third with a double-fault.

Collins downs Danish teen Tauson to set-up Mertens last-16 clash

Collins will play the winner of Simona Halep and Alize Cornet for a place in the semi-finals.

