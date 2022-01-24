ANL 12.62 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.6%)
ASC 14.65 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.9%)
ASL 15.60 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (3.72%)
AVN 104.25 Increased By ▲ 4.00 (3.99%)
BOP 8.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
CNERGY 6.47 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.09%)
FFL 9.17 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.1%)
FNEL 8.95 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.23%)
GGGL 13.40 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.67%)
GGL 20.88 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (4.92%)
GTECH 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.19%)
HUMNL 6.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.16 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.94%)
KOSM 4.34 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (7.16%)
MLCF 33.65 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.51%)
PACE 4.20 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.45%)
PIBTL 7.24 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.98%)
PRL 14.34 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.63%)
PTC 8.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
SILK 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.75%)
SNGP 33.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.6%)
TELE 17.88 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (3.65%)
TPL 13.50 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (3.69%)
TPLP 28.02 Increased By ▲ 2.46 (9.62%)
TREET 39.69 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (2.56%)
TRG 83.30 Increased By ▲ 1.56 (1.91%)
UNITY 27.85 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.98%)
WAVES 15.05 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.38%)
WTL 2.22 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (3.74%)
YOUW 8.09 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (7.29%)
BR100 4,597 Increased By 11.2 (0.24%)
BR30 17,781 Increased By 212.3 (1.21%)
KSE100 45,018 Increased By 192.3 (0.43%)
KSE30 17,748 Increased By 81.8 (0.46%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,105
824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,374,800
7,19524hr
Sindh
526,899
Punjab
464,431
Balochistan
33,941
Islamabad
118,292
KPK
185,340
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 24, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Fed sharpens inflation-fighting tools as rate hikes near

AFP Updated 24 Jan, 2022

WASHINGTON: The Federal Reserve has its inflation-fighting weapons ready to fire, and when the US central bank’s policy committee convenes this coming week, the focus will not be on whether they will pull the trigger but rather how many times.

With the Omicron variant of Covid-19 adding to economic uncertainty and fueling a spike in consumer prices rose not seen for decades, the Fed’s decision Wednesday will be closely scrutinized for signs policymakers will take more aggressive steps to contain inflation.

The policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC), which opens its two-day meeting on Tuesday, is widely expected to begin hiking interest rates in March, though a few economists note the possibility of early action.

“I think it’s kind of a holding operation rather than a blockbuster meeting, but the March one will be more fun,” Ian Shepherdson, chief economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics, told AFP.

Fed sees three interest rate hikes in 2022

Only months ago, Fed Chair Jerome Powell and other top officials were arguing that the sharp rise in inflation would be “transitory,” but that stance grew increasingly shaky with each new data report showing prices rising and spreading to many goods, beyond cars and energy. By the end of 2021, policymakers conceded they had miscalculated and pivoted, announcing they were ready to attack inflation head on.

They started by tapering the bond buying program implemented to stimulate the economy, and accelerated the pace of the wind down at their last meeting in December. In recent weeks, Fed officials have given strong signals that once the tapering concludes in March, they will hike the benchmark lending rate for the first time since they slashed it to zero in March 2020 at the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The move towards a March rate increase is pretty clear — and I expect Powell in his press conference (Wednesday) to reinforce that perception,” said David Wessel, a senior fellow in economic studies at the Brookings Institution. Hiking could help contain consumer prices that spiked seven percent in 2021, with costs for gasoline, food, housing and used cars shooting up.

But the question remains as to how many times the Fed will increase rates.

The causes of the inflation are myriad, from global issues such as the semiconductor shortage to more domestic concerns like a scarcity of workers and the massive government outlays during the pandemic that have fattened Americans’ wallets and boosted demand. “If there’s any mention of the persistence of inflation, that would also be an indication that the Fed is not just ready for lift off but that they want to fly high,” Beth Ann Bovino, US chief economist at S&P Global Ratings, said in an interview.

inflation Federal Reserve Fed Chair Jerome Powell US consumer prices US rate hikes Omicron variant of COVID19 US central bank’s policy committee Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC)

Comments

Comments are closed.

Fed sharpens inflation-fighting tools as rate hikes near

PM steps up criticism of Shehbaz

CPHGC’s coal transhipment fleet: FBR’s support sought for reimport

16pc FED on service charges: Forex dealers asked to approach CCs

Captive power plants: Power Div urged to initiate energy efficiency audit

New border points for customs clearance: FBR to carry out survey of Pakistan-Iran border

UK MP says she was sacked from govt over ‘Muslimness’

Mahathir still in hospital

Ukraine crisis: Pope calls for world day of ‘prayer for peace’

Iran urges people to dress warmly to cut gas use

Read more stories