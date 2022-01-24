ANL 12.62 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.6%)
ASC 14.65 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.9%)
ASL 15.60 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (3.72%)
AVN 104.25 Increased By ▲ 4.00 (3.99%)
BOP 8.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
CNERGY 6.47 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.09%)
FFL 9.17 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.1%)
FNEL 8.95 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.23%)
GGGL 13.40 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.67%)
GGL 20.88 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (4.92%)
GTECH 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.19%)
HUMNL 6.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.16 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.94%)
KOSM 4.34 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (7.16%)
MLCF 33.65 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.51%)
PACE 4.20 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.45%)
PIBTL 7.24 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.98%)
PRL 14.34 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.63%)
PTC 8.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
SILK 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.75%)
SNGP 33.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.6%)
TELE 17.88 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (3.65%)
TPL 13.50 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (3.69%)
TPLP 28.02 Increased By ▲ 2.46 (9.62%)
TREET 39.69 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (2.56%)
TRG 83.30 Increased By ▲ 1.56 (1.91%)
UNITY 27.85 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.98%)
WAVES 15.05 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.38%)
WTL 2.22 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (3.74%)
YOUW 8.09 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (7.29%)
BR100 4,597 Increased By 11.2 (0.24%)
BR30 17,781 Increased By 212.3 (1.21%)
KSE100 45,018 Increased By 192.3 (0.43%)
KSE30 17,748 Increased By 81.8 (0.46%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,105
824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,374,800
7,19524hr
Sindh
526,899
Punjab
464,431
Balochistan
33,941
Islamabad
118,292
KPK
185,340
Govt to bring about changes in judicial system: Farrukh

APP 24 Jan, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Sunday said the government was going to bring changes in the judicial system of the country in days to come.

Talking to PTV, he said the opposition should support the government for bringing improvement in the system instead of just criticism. He said Prime Minister Imran Khan has informed the people regarding development initiatives taken by the government and given a hope to the people about their bright future.

The minister said a continuous struggle was behind the success of the Prime Minister Imran Khan against the status quo. He said the prime minister had a clear stand that he would not shake hand with the mafias and would not give any National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) to corrupt.

He said PM Imran Khan was the hope for the people who can resolve their problems amicably. Farrukh said the recent inflation was a global phenomenon due to COVID-19 and it had affected the economies of even world economic powers, adding the government did not wanted to put financial pressure over the common people.

Replying to a question, he said the whole politics of the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) was based on lies. PML-N Vice President Maryam Safdar had claimed of not owning any property within or out of the country, he recalled and said that now it had been revealed that she was the owner flats in London.

Despite of coronavirus, the national economy was improving and it would be more strengthened in coming days, the state minister claimed. He urged upon the media to play a balanced role by covering the reality based news.

Farrukh Habib Minister of State for Information judicial system

