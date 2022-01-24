Sindh minister, PSP chief discuss LG law

KARACHI: A delegation of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) on Sunday called on the Chairman Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) Syed Mustafa Kamal at their Central Secretariat.

In the meeting, PSP informed the PPP about its reservations regarding the Local Government law 2021. The delegations of PPP and PSP openly discussed their respective position over the issue.

On this occasion, Syed Mustafa Kamal said: “We want powers and resources to be devolved from the Chief Minister House to street level.” He made it clear to the PPP that the protest march of his party toward Chief Minister House on January 30 would be held at all costs.

After the meeting, Kamal along with Nasir Hussain Shah and Administrator Karachi Murtaza Wahab talked to media.

Kamal said: “We have informed PPP about concerns regarding local government law, and the PPP has assured us that our concerns will be seriously considered.” He said the PPP would have the biggest advantage of an empowered local government system in the province. He said ‘linguistic politics’ has done great damage to the province. He said the concentration of power is hurting the province.

Earlier, PSP leaders welcomed Nasir Shah and Murtaza Wahab. Syed Nasir Hussain Shah appreciated the role of PSP chairman Syed Mustafa Kamal playing in creating harmony among different communities of Sindh. He said that we appreciate Mustafa Kamal as he always speaks frankly about the oneness of Sindh. He said that the province could not bear any more chaos and anarchy. He said protest is a constitutional right of all, but finding a solution through dialogue is also the beauty of democracy. He stressed upon the need to resolve issues through dialogue and negotiation.

President PSP Anis Qaimkhani, Ashfaq Mangi, Syed Hafeez-ud-Din, Dr. Arshad Vohra, Shabir Kaim Khani, Hassan Sabir, Aasia Ishaq represented the PSP during the talks.

