Pakistan

17th death anniversary of Sardar Soomro to be observed today

Recorder Report 24 Jan, 2022

KARACHI: The 17th death anniversary of Sardar Rahim Bukhsh Soomro, the former Sindh Minister, and head of Soomro family is being observed Monday (today).

He as veteran politician was known for his simplicity, honesty, integrity and generosity.

Rahim was the eldest son of Allah Bukhsh Soomro, the first premier of Sindh.

After his father’s assassination in 1943, Rahim plunged into politics at a very young age. His political career spanned over six decades. Born in 1919, he held ministerial positions in the cabinet of Abdul Sattar Pirzada, Yousaf Haroon, Ibrahim Rahimtoola, Sir Ghulam Hussain Hidayatullah, and former General Rahimuddin Khan.

He was the first Member of Parliament to resign in the movement against Ayub Khan and was only candidate who won a seat against PPP candidate in 1970 election from Sindh.

He was invited by Muslim League Sindh to join before December 1946 crucial elections to strengthen the party as the previous government was week and unstable.

He became member of 1946 Sindh Assembly, the first Assembly at the creation of Pakistan. He became Minister many times in the 1950s cabinet. He remained in opposition in 1960s.

In 1970s, during landslide victory of Zulfiqar Ali’s PPP, he was the only independent member of Sindh Assembly to elect a seat against PPP. In 1988, his last tenure he served as senior Minister in General Rahimuddin’s Sindh cabinet. He became member of both provincial and National Assembly many times.

He was the head of the Soomro family and community. He was mentor and guide to many members of his family in politics. Rahim was died at the age of 85, and was laid to rest in his ancestral Panj Peer Graveyard in Shikarpur.

