ANL 12.62 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.6%)
ASC 14.65 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.9%)
ASL 15.60 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (3.72%)
AVN 104.25 Increased By ▲ 4.00 (3.99%)
BOP 8.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
CNERGY 6.47 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.09%)
FFL 9.17 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.1%)
FNEL 8.95 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.23%)
GGGL 13.40 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.67%)
GGL 20.88 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (4.92%)
GTECH 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.19%)
HUMNL 6.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.16 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.94%)
KOSM 4.34 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (7.16%)
MLCF 33.65 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.51%)
PACE 4.20 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.45%)
PIBTL 7.24 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.98%)
PRL 14.34 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.63%)
PTC 8.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
SILK 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.75%)
SNGP 33.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.6%)
TELE 17.88 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (3.65%)
TPL 13.50 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (3.69%)
TPLP 28.02 Increased By ▲ 2.46 (9.62%)
TREET 39.69 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (2.56%)
TRG 83.30 Increased By ▲ 1.56 (1.91%)
UNITY 27.85 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.98%)
WAVES 15.05 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.38%)
WTL 2.22 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (3.74%)
YOUW 8.09 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (7.29%)
BR100 4,597 Increased By 11.2 (0.24%)
BR30 17,781 Increased By 212.3 (1.21%)
KSE100 45,018 Increased By 192.3 (0.43%)
KSE30 17,748 Increased By 81.8 (0.46%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,105
824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,374,800
7,19524hr
Sindh
526,899
Punjab
464,431
Balochistan
33,941
Islamabad
118,292
KPK
185,340
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 24, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Peshawar: prices of kitchen items remain high

Amjad Ali Shah 24 Jan, 2022

PESHAWAR: Prices of important kitchen items, including sugar, flour, live chicken/meat, vegetables, cooking oil/ghee, black tea, pulses and others have remained on high-side in the local market, according to a survey carried out by Business Recorder here on Sunday.

As impacts of ‘mini-budget’ have started showing in the local market. The rates of almost all daily use items have increased exponentially, according to market sources.

According to the survey, once again sugar prices has been climbed up in the local market, as the commodity is being sold at Rs100-102 per kilogramme against the price of Rs95 per kilogramme in the previous week, whereas Gur (jaggery) is being sold at Rs170 per kilogramme.

According to market sources, a 50 kg flour sac is being sold at Rs4500 in the open market, while sugar is being sold at Rs95 in the wholesale market. The sources said it was noticed that the hoarding of sugar was at peak and traders started amassing stock in the wholesale market in order to sell at double rates.

Similarly, the prices of live chicken/meat remained bullish locally as this food item was available at Rs191 per kilogramme. However, a slight reduction in price of farm eggs was witnessed as available at Rs180 per dozen against the price of Rs200 per dozen a week age.

The survey witnessed butchers continuously squeezing poverty-stricken people by charging exorbitant rates as beef is being sold at Rs550-600 per kilogramme against the official fixed rate of Rs350 per kilogramme.

Similarly, the survey noted mutton is being sold at Rs1300-1400 per kilogramme.

The survey noted price of cooking oil/ghee has continued to upscale in the local market as the item is being sold within range of Rs250-300 per kg/litre, and Rs350-400 and Rs410 per litre/kg.

A visible increase in the rate of black tea was witnessed as was available at Rs1020 per kilogramme against the price of Rs900 per kilogramme, the survey noted.

The survey noticed price of a 80-kg sac of flour has been increased by Rs200-300, as it was available at Rs6200-6300, forcing the bread makers [Tandoor owners] to increase price to Rs20 from Rs15.

Amid rising chilly weather, the prices of dry-fruits have increased manifold in the local market, while manifold increase in the prices of fresh fruits was also witnessed that are completely out of the purchasing power of a common man.

Fresh milk is being sold at Rs150-160 per litre while yogurt was being available at Rs120-140 per kilogramme, the survey noted.

A mixed trend in prices of vegetables was witnessed in the local market, the survey noted. One kg tomatoes are being sold at Rs40-50 per kg against the price of Rs70 per kg in the previous week, while onion was available at Rs50-60 per kilogramme.

Similarly, the price of ginger has decreased to Rs350 per kilogramme from Rs400 per kilogramme, whereas garlic at Rs200-250 per kg. Cucumber was available at Rs40-50 per kg, green chilli at Rs160 per kg while one-kilogramme lemon was available at Rs120 per kg.

Peas are available at Rs80 per kilogramme, arvi at Rs100 per kilogramme, cauliflower at Rs80 per kg, red-potatoes at Rs60-70 per kilogramme, cabbage at Rs80 per kilogramme, bringle at Rs50 per kilogramme. Long, apple and round gourds were available within range of Rs80-90 per kilogramme, while ladyfinger was available at Rs100-150 per kilogramme, one-kilogramme karela (bitter gourd) was being sold at Rs150, spinach at Rs30 per bundle, lemon at Rs120 per kilogramme.

Prices of pulses/food grains remained unchanged in the retail market. Good quality rice (sela) was available at Rs160 per kilogramme, while toota rice was available at Rs80-90 per kilogramme. Gram flour (baisen) is being sold within the range of Rs80-100 per kilogramme in the retail market.

Dal mash is being sold at Rs280-300 per kg, big-size white chana was Rs160 per kg, dal chilka (green) at Rs140 per kg, dal chilka (black) at Rs160 per kg. Moonge was available at Rs200 per kg. Dhoti dal is being sold at Rs240 per kg.

Apples are being sold at Rs140-150 per kg against the price of Rs80 per kg, mangoes within range of Rs100-120 and Rs150, apricot at Rs250 per kg against the rate of Rs160 per kg, the survey noted.

Similarly, bananas were available at Rs100-150 per dozen against the price of Rs70-80 per dozen, grapes were being sold at Rs300 per kg, guava was available at Rs120-150 per kg against the price of Rs80 per kg.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Peshawar prices of commodities prices of kitchen items ‘mini budget’

Comments

Comments are closed.

Peshawar: prices of kitchen items remain high

PM steps up criticism of Shehbaz

CPHGC’s coal transhipment fleet: FBR’s support sought for reimport

16pc FED on service charges: Forex dealers asked to approach CCs

Captive power plants: Power Div urged to initiate energy efficiency audit

New border points for customs clearance: FBR to carry out survey of Pakistan-Iran border

UK MP says she was sacked from govt over ‘Muslimness’

Mahathir still in hospital

Fed sharpens inflation-fighting tools as rate hikes near

Ukraine crisis: Pope calls for world day of ‘prayer for peace’

Iran urges people to dress warmly to cut gas use

Read more stories