Peshawar: prices of kitchen items remain high

PESHAWAR: Prices of important kitchen items, including sugar, flour, live chicken/meat, vegetables, cooking oil/ghee, black tea, pulses and others have remained on high-side in the local market, according to a survey carried out by Business Recorder here on Sunday.

As impacts of ‘mini-budget’ have started showing in the local market. The rates of almost all daily use items have increased exponentially, according to market sources.

According to the survey, once again sugar prices has been climbed up in the local market, as the commodity is being sold at Rs100-102 per kilogramme against the price of Rs95 per kilogramme in the previous week, whereas Gur (jaggery) is being sold at Rs170 per kilogramme.

According to market sources, a 50 kg flour sac is being sold at Rs4500 in the open market, while sugar is being sold at Rs95 in the wholesale market. The sources said it was noticed that the hoarding of sugar was at peak and traders started amassing stock in the wholesale market in order to sell at double rates.

Similarly, the prices of live chicken/meat remained bullish locally as this food item was available at Rs191 per kilogramme. However, a slight reduction in price of farm eggs was witnessed as available at Rs180 per dozen against the price of Rs200 per dozen a week age.

The survey witnessed butchers continuously squeezing poverty-stricken people by charging exorbitant rates as beef is being sold at Rs550-600 per kilogramme against the official fixed rate of Rs350 per kilogramme.

Similarly, the survey noted mutton is being sold at Rs1300-1400 per kilogramme.

The survey noted price of cooking oil/ghee has continued to upscale in the local market as the item is being sold within range of Rs250-300 per kg/litre, and Rs350-400 and Rs410 per litre/kg.

A visible increase in the rate of black tea was witnessed as was available at Rs1020 per kilogramme against the price of Rs900 per kilogramme, the survey noted.

The survey noticed price of a 80-kg sac of flour has been increased by Rs200-300, as it was available at Rs6200-6300, forcing the bread makers [Tandoor owners] to increase price to Rs20 from Rs15.

Amid rising chilly weather, the prices of dry-fruits have increased manifold in the local market, while manifold increase in the prices of fresh fruits was also witnessed that are completely out of the purchasing power of a common man.

Fresh milk is being sold at Rs150-160 per litre while yogurt was being available at Rs120-140 per kilogramme, the survey noted.

A mixed trend in prices of vegetables was witnessed in the local market, the survey noted. One kg tomatoes are being sold at Rs40-50 per kg against the price of Rs70 per kg in the previous week, while onion was available at Rs50-60 per kilogramme.

Similarly, the price of ginger has decreased to Rs350 per kilogramme from Rs400 per kilogramme, whereas garlic at Rs200-250 per kg. Cucumber was available at Rs40-50 per kg, green chilli at Rs160 per kg while one-kilogramme lemon was available at Rs120 per kg.

Peas are available at Rs80 per kilogramme, arvi at Rs100 per kilogramme, cauliflower at Rs80 per kg, red-potatoes at Rs60-70 per kilogramme, cabbage at Rs80 per kilogramme, bringle at Rs50 per kilogramme. Long, apple and round gourds were available within range of Rs80-90 per kilogramme, while ladyfinger was available at Rs100-150 per kilogramme, one-kilogramme karela (bitter gourd) was being sold at Rs150, spinach at Rs30 per bundle, lemon at Rs120 per kilogramme.

Prices of pulses/food grains remained unchanged in the retail market. Good quality rice (sela) was available at Rs160 per kilogramme, while toota rice was available at Rs80-90 per kilogramme. Gram flour (baisen) is being sold within the range of Rs80-100 per kilogramme in the retail market.

Dal mash is being sold at Rs280-300 per kg, big-size white chana was Rs160 per kg, dal chilka (green) at Rs140 per kg, dal chilka (black) at Rs160 per kg. Moonge was available at Rs200 per kg. Dhoti dal is being sold at Rs240 per kg.

Apples are being sold at Rs140-150 per kg against the price of Rs80 per kg, mangoes within range of Rs100-120 and Rs150, apricot at Rs250 per kg against the rate of Rs160 per kg, the survey noted.

Similarly, bananas were available at Rs100-150 per dozen against the price of Rs70-80 per dozen, grapes were being sold at Rs300 per kg, guava was available at Rs120-150 per kg against the price of Rs80 per kg.

