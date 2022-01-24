ANL 12.62 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.6%)
ASC 14.65 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.9%)
ASL 15.60 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (3.72%)
AVN 104.25 Increased By ▲ 4.00 (3.99%)
BOP 8.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
CNERGY 6.47 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.09%)
FFL 9.17 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.1%)
FNEL 8.95 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.23%)
GGGL 13.40 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.67%)
GGL 20.88 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (4.92%)
GTECH 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.19%)
HUMNL 6.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.16 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.94%)
KOSM 4.34 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (7.16%)
MLCF 33.65 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.51%)
PACE 4.20 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.45%)
PIBTL 7.24 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.98%)
PRL 14.34 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.63%)
PTC 8.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
SILK 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.75%)
SNGP 33.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.6%)
TELE 17.88 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (3.65%)
TPL 13.50 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (3.69%)
TPLP 28.02 Increased By ▲ 2.46 (9.62%)
TREET 39.69 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (2.56%)
TRG 83.30 Increased By ▲ 1.56 (1.91%)
UNITY 27.85 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.98%)
WAVES 15.05 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.38%)
WTL 2.22 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (3.74%)
YOUW 8.09 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (7.29%)
BR100 4,597 Increased By 11.2 (0.24%)
BR30 17,781 Increased By 212.3 (1.21%)
KSE100 45,018 Increased By 192.3 (0.43%)
KSE30 17,748 Increased By 81.8 (0.46%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,105
824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,374,800
7,19524hr
Sindh
526,899
Punjab
464,431
Balochistan
33,941
Islamabad
118,292
KPK
185,340
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 24, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

China warns of ‘no mercy’ in corruption and monopoly crackdown

AFP 24 Jan, 2022

BEIJING: China has vowed to ramp up its regulatory crackdown and show “no mercy” against corruption as the ruling Communist Party gears up for a key meeting that could secure President Xi Jinping a third term.

The announcement suggests authorities have no plans to rein in investigations that engulfed China’s tech industry last year or an ongoing hunt for corruption that has brought down high-flying politicians and influential tycoons.

The official Xinhua news agency carried a communique from the Communist Party’s discipline watchdog late Thursday saying authorities will punish any corruption connected to “the disorderly expansion of capital” in various industries and “cut the link between power and capital”.

Beijing must “show no mercy to those who engage in political gangs, small circles and vested interests within the party,” the statement added, while warning of further investigation into corruption in the financial sector and state-owned enterprises.

Critics argue China’s anti-corruption campaign has served as a way to remove political enemies since Xi came to power in 2013.

The fresh warnings followed the Wednesday airing of a state television programme that implied the involvement of tech giant Jack Ma’s Alibaba-affiliated Ant Group in a corruption scandal.

Alibaba’s Hong Kong-listed shares were down nearly six percent on Friday.

The latest episode of a series on corrupt officials aired by broadcaster CCTV accused unnamed companies of paying off the brother of a former official in Hangzhou in exchange for favorable treatment.

Company records published by business database Tianyancha showed that Ant Group, which did not immediately respond to a request for comment, had invested in two subway payment companies controlled by the official’s brother through Ant subsidiary Yunxin Venture Capital Management Co.

Beijing’s regulatory crackdown expanded last year to curb runaway growth in China’s powerful tech and internet sectors, and to reign in the influence of big businesses.

Ma’s e-commerce and payments empire is among the corporate giants hit by the crackdown, with officials spiking Ant’s planned IPO at the last minute in late 2020 and hitting Alibaba with a record fine for monopoly activity.

Authorities have also tightened regulations for a host of industries ranging from education to food delivery ahead of the key 20th party congress next autumn, where president Xi is widely expected to be handed a third term in office.

China corruption no mercy monopoly

Comments

Comments are closed.

China warns of ‘no mercy’ in corruption and monopoly crackdown

PM steps up criticism of Shehbaz

CPHGC’s coal transhipment fleet: FBR’s support sought for reimport

16pc FED on service charges: Forex dealers asked to approach CCs

Captive power plants: Power Div urged to initiate energy efficiency audit

New border points for customs clearance: FBR to carry out survey of Pakistan-Iran border

UK MP says she was sacked from govt over ‘Muslimness’

Mahathir still in hospital

Fed sharpens inflation-fighting tools as rate hikes near

Ukraine crisis: Pope calls for world day of ‘prayer for peace’

Iran urges people to dress warmly to cut gas use

Read more stories