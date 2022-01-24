ANL 12.62 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.6%)
ASC 14.65 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.9%)
ASL 15.60 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (3.72%)
AVN 104.25 Increased By ▲ 4.00 (3.99%)
BOP 8.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
CNERGY 6.47 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.09%)
FFL 9.17 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.1%)
FNEL 8.95 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.23%)
GGGL 13.40 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.67%)
GGL 20.88 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (4.92%)
GTECH 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.19%)
HUMNL 6.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.16 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.94%)
KOSM 4.34 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (7.16%)
MLCF 33.65 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.51%)
PACE 4.20 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.45%)
PIBTL 7.24 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.98%)
PRL 14.34 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.63%)
PTC 8.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
SILK 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.75%)
SNGP 33.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.6%)
TELE 17.88 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (3.65%)
TPL 13.50 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (3.69%)
TPLP 28.02 Increased By ▲ 2.46 (9.62%)
TREET 39.69 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (2.56%)
TRG 83.30 Increased By ▲ 1.56 (1.91%)
UNITY 27.85 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.98%)
WAVES 15.05 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.38%)
WTL 2.22 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (3.74%)
YOUW 8.09 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (7.29%)
BR100 4,597 Increased By 11.2 (0.24%)
BR30 17,781 Increased By 212.3 (1.21%)
KSE100 45,018 Increased By 192.3 (0.43%)
KSE30 17,748 Increased By 81.8 (0.46%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,105
824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,374,800
7,19524hr
Sindh
526,899
Punjab
464,431
Balochistan
33,941
Islamabad
118,292
KPK
185,340
Islamabad United unveil Team Kit for PSL-7

Recorder Report 24 Jan, 2022

LAHORE: Islamabad United, one of the most successful franchises in HBL PSL history, which is the winner of the first and third editions of the tournament has unveiled its kit for the seventh edition of the PSL.

The announcement comes right after the franchise announced its first cricket x art collaboration with iconic Pakistani artist, Imran Qureshi. The Season-7 design is inspired by the iconic Lion logo of the team and complemented by the art of Imran Qureshi.

“The reveal of Season 7 kit is a continuation of our landmark collaboration with artist Imran Qureshi. The overall kit is inspired by ISLU’s lion with sharp lines representing the team’s unmistakable spirit to play with pride, passion & perseverance”, said Ali Naqvi, owner of Islamabad United. Regarding the kit design Imran Qureshi said, “Blue water-like paint splashes applied in action-painting style, through an act of playing cricket with a paint-soaked ball on canvas, transferred the energy of cricket into a powerful visual in a very spontaneous and organic manner. It was like mapping the movements of a batter and a bowler on a surface.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

PSL Islamabad United Tournament PSL7 Team Kit

