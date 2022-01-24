Islamabad United unveil Team Kit for PSL-7

LAHORE: Islamabad United, one of the most successful franchises in HBL PSL history, which is the winner of the first and third editions of the tournament has unveiled its kit for the seventh edition of the PSL.

The announcement comes right after the franchise announced its first cricket x art collaboration with iconic Pakistani artist, Imran Qureshi. The Season-7 design is inspired by the iconic Lion logo of the team and complemented by the art of Imran Qureshi.

“The reveal of Season 7 kit is a continuation of our landmark collaboration with artist Imran Qureshi. The overall kit is inspired by ISLU’s lion with sharp lines representing the team’s unmistakable spirit to play with pride, passion & perseverance”, said Ali Naqvi, owner of Islamabad United. Regarding the kit design Imran Qureshi said, “Blue water-like paint splashes applied in action-painting style, through an act of playing cricket with a paint-soaked ball on canvas, transferred the energy of cricket into a powerful visual in a very spontaneous and organic manner. It was like mapping the movements of a batter and a bowler on a surface.”

