History will remember PM Imran as conspirator and plotter, says Maryam Nawaz

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Vice-president Maryam Nawaz Sharif said on Sunday that Prime Minister Imran Khan will go down in history as a person “who relied more on conspiracy and plotting than the power of people.”

“You are history and the history that we will be taught as a lesson of caution to those who rely more on conspiracy and plotting than peoples’ power,” wrote Maryam Nawaz on Twitter, in response to PM Khan’s criticism on Opposition Leader Shehbaz Sharif.

“Every word that IK [Imran Khan] has uttered today reeks of failure, dashed hopes and no faith in his or PTI’s future. This was inevitable man,” she added.

In a series of tweets, the PML-N vice-president said that PM Imran Khan made “false and fabricated cases against the members of Sharif family.

PM Imran says poverty rate reduced during PTI government

“Now that your reality has dawned on the world, do not blame the judiciary. You have only your vindictiveness and revengefulness to blame.”

Her comments came in response to the premier’s statement, in which he branded PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif as a “criminal” and the “culprit of the nation,” who according to him, is responsible for destroying the country’s economy.

While answering a question of a caller during the fifth session of the 'Aap Ka Wazir Azam Aap Key Sath' programme, the premier said that Gen Pervez Musharraf committed the "biggest sin" by offering NROs (National Reconciliation Ordinances) to the opposition.

"Half of the taxes we collect are spent on paying back debts incurred during the previous government's tenures," he claimed.

PM Khan reiterated that he will prefer giving up his premiership than making compromises with the opposition. He said that he will be more dangerous for the opposition when out of power.