ANL 12.62 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.6%)
ASC 14.65 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.9%)
ASL 15.60 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (3.72%)
AVN 104.25 Increased By ▲ 4.00 (3.99%)
BOP 8.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
CNERGY 6.47 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.09%)
FFL 9.17 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.1%)
FNEL 8.95 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.23%)
GGGL 13.40 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.67%)
GGL 20.88 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (4.92%)
GTECH 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.19%)
HUMNL 6.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.16 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.94%)
KOSM 4.34 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (7.16%)
MLCF 33.65 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.51%)
PACE 4.20 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.45%)
PIBTL 7.24 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.98%)
PRL 14.34 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.63%)
PTC 8.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
SILK 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.75%)
SNGP 33.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.6%)
TELE 17.88 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (3.65%)
TPL 13.50 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (3.69%)
TPLP 28.02 Increased By ▲ 2.46 (9.62%)
TREET 39.69 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (2.56%)
TRG 83.30 Increased By ▲ 1.56 (1.91%)
UNITY 27.85 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.98%)
WAVES 15.05 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.38%)
WTL 2.22 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (3.74%)
YOUW 8.09 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (7.29%)
BR100 4,597 Increased By 11.2 (0.24%)
BR30 17,781 Increased By 212.3 (1.21%)
KSE100 45,018 Increased By 192.3 (0.43%)
KSE30 17,748 Increased By 81.8 (0.46%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,097
2024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,367,605
7,58624hr
Sindh
523,774
Punjab
462,323
Balochistan
33,910
Islamabad
117,436
KPK
184,455
Business Recorder
Jan 23, 2022
Pakistan

History will remember PM Imran as conspirator and plotter, says Maryam Nawaz

BR Web Desk 23 Jan, 2022

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Vice-president Maryam Nawaz Sharif said on Sunday that Prime Minister Imran Khan will go down in history as a person “who relied more on conspiracy and plotting than the power of people.”

“You are history and the history that we will be taught as a lesson of caution to those who rely more on conspiracy and plotting than peoples’ power,” wrote Maryam Nawaz on Twitter, in response to PM Khan’s criticism on Opposition Leader Shehbaz Sharif.

“Every word that IK [Imran Khan] has uttered today reeks of failure, dashed hopes and no faith in his or PTI’s future. This was inevitable man,” she added.

In a series of tweets, the PML-N vice-president said that PM Imran Khan made “false and fabricated cases against the members of Sharif family.

PM Imran says poverty rate reduced during PTI government

“Now that your reality has dawned on the world, do not blame the judiciary. You have only your vindictiveness and revengefulness to blame.”

Her comments came in response to the premier’s statement, in which he branded PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif as a “criminal” and the “culprit of the nation,” who according to him, is responsible for destroying the country’s economy.

While answering a question of a caller during the fifth session of the 'Aap Ka Wazir Azam Aap Key Sath' programme, the premier said that Gen Pervez Musharraf committed the "biggest sin" by offering NROs (National Reconciliation Ordinances) to the opposition.

"Half of the taxes we collect are spent on paying back debts incurred during the previous government's tenures," he claimed.

PM Khan reiterated that he will prefer giving up his premiership than making compromises with the opposition. He said that he will be more dangerous for the opposition when out of power.

