ANL 12.62 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.6%)
ASC 14.65 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.9%)
ASL 15.60 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (3.72%)
AVN 104.25 Increased By ▲ 4.00 (3.99%)
BOP 8.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
CNERGY 6.47 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.09%)
FFL 9.17 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.1%)
FNEL 8.95 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.23%)
GGGL 13.40 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.67%)
GGL 20.88 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (4.92%)
GTECH 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.19%)
HUMNL 6.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.16 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.94%)
KOSM 4.34 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (7.16%)
MLCF 33.65 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.51%)
PACE 4.20 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.45%)
PIBTL 7.24 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.98%)
PRL 14.34 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.63%)
PTC 8.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
SILK 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.75%)
SNGP 33.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.6%)
TELE 17.88 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (3.65%)
TPL 13.50 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (3.69%)
TPLP 28.02 Increased By ▲ 2.46 (9.62%)
TREET 39.69 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (2.56%)
TRG 83.30 Increased By ▲ 1.56 (1.91%)
UNITY 27.85 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.98%)
WAVES 15.05 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.38%)
WTL 2.22 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (3.74%)
YOUW 8.09 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (7.29%)
BR100 4,597 Increased By 11.2 (0.24%)
BR30 17,781 Increased By 212.3 (1.21%)
KSE100 45,018 Increased By 192.3 (0.43%)
KSE30 17,748 Increased By 81.8 (0.46%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,097
2024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,367,605
7,58624hr
Sindh
523,774
Punjab
462,323
Balochistan
33,910
Islamabad
117,436
KPK
184,455
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 23, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Common control transactions: SECP directs cos to follow accounting standard

Sohail Sarfraz 23 Jan, 2022

ISLAMABAD: The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has directed companies to follow accounting standard on “Accounting for Common Control Transactions” approved by the Council of Institute of Chartered Accountants of Pakistan (ICAP).

According to a notification issued by the SECP here on Friday, the SECP has directed that the accounting standard on “Accounting for Common Control Transactions” annexed to this notification, approved by the Council of Institute of Chartered Accountants of Pakistan, shall be followed, by companies, while carrying out common control transactions and preparing financial statements on or after June 30, 2022.

Provided that the Commission may in the public interest, on its own motion or upon an application made to it, grant an exemption to any company from compliance with all or any of the requirements of the aforesaid standard, the SECP added.

The objective of general purpose financial reporting is to provide information about the financial position, performance and cash flows of a reporting entity that is useful to existing and potential investors, lenders and other creditors in making decisions about providing resources to the entity.

Stocks, securities or net worth of co: SECP allows registered valuers to conduct valuation

The entities carry out business combinations under common control (BCUCC) for various reasons, including in the context of group restructurings and re-organisations.

The objective of this Accounting Standard is to establish the principles to account for the effects of the BCUCC and group restructurings in the general purpose financial statements of a receiving entity.

The Accounting Standard, accordingly, aims to improve the relevance, reliability and comparability of the information that the receiving entity provides in its financial statements about a BCUCC or a group restructuring transaction.

The Accounting Standard establishes principles and requirements for how the receiving entity: (a) recognises and measures in its financial statements a BCUCC or a group restructuring transaction; and (b) determines what information to disclose to enable users of the financial statements to evaluate the nature and financial effects of a BCUCC or a group restructuring transaction, the SECP added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

SECP ICAP accounting standard “Accounting for Common Control Transactions”

Comments

Comments are closed.

Common control transactions: SECP directs cos to follow accounting standard

H1FY22 C/A deficit widens to over $9bn

H1 ICT export remittances surge to $1.302bn

Low-yielding cotton varieties: APTMA questions govt policy

Petitions of EPZ manufacturers: SHC issues notices to federation

Pakistan among top 3 in Economist Normalcy Index: Tarin

ECC approves Rs5bn for first-ever digital population census

Cabinet to deal with critical agenda on 25th

Refunds to EPZ foreign investors in USD: FBR to move SBP for clarification

India bans 35 Pak YouTube channels

Read more stories