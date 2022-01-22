ANL 12.62 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.6%)
ASC 14.65 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.9%)
ASL 15.60 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (3.72%)
AVN 104.25 Increased By ▲ 4.00 (3.99%)
BOP 8.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
CNERGY 6.47 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.09%)
FFL 9.17 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.1%)
FNEL 8.95 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.23%)
GGGL 13.40 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.67%)
GGL 20.88 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (4.92%)
GTECH 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.19%)
HUMNL 6.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.16 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.94%)
KOSM 4.34 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (7.16%)
MLCF 33.65 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.51%)
PACE 4.20 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.45%)
PIBTL 7.24 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.98%)
PRL 14.34 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.63%)
PTC 8.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
SILK 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.75%)
SNGP 33.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.6%)
TELE 17.88 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (3.65%)
TPL 13.50 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (3.69%)
TPLP 28.02 Increased By ▲ 2.46 (9.62%)
TREET 39.69 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (2.56%)
TRG 83.30 Increased By ▲ 1.56 (1.91%)
UNITY 27.85 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.98%)
WAVES 15.05 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.38%)
WTL 2.22 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (3.74%)
YOUW 8.09 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (7.29%)
BR100 4,597 Increased By 11.2 (0.24%)
BR30 17,781 Increased By 212.3 (1.21%)
KSE100 45,018 Increased By 192.3 (0.43%)
KSE30 17,748 Increased By 81.8 (0.46%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,077
1224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,360,019
6,54024hr
Sindh
520,415
Punjab
460,335
Balochistan
33,855
Islamabad
115,939
KPK
183,865
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 22, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Tokyo daily COVID-19 cases hit record for 4th straight day

Reuters 22 Jan, 2022

TOKYO: Tokyo recorded its highest number of daily COVID-19 infections for the fourth consecutive day on Saturday as the Omicron variant continued to spread rapidly.

The capital city had 11,227 new coronavirus cases, the local government said, a day after reinstatement of curbs on mobility and business activity that are set to run until Feb. 13.

The case count jumped nearly 2.5 times from 4,561 lodged a week before and was higher than 9,699 confirmed cases on Friday.

Three people died of COVID-19 and 12 patients were in serious condition on Saturday, the Tokyo government also said.

Japan's Osaka to set new daily record with 6,000 COVID-19 cases

The occupancy rate of hospital beds for coronavirus patients in Tokyo rose to 34.3%. A rise to 50% would warrant a state of emergency with more severe restrictions, local officials have said.

Osaka prefecture announced it had 7,375 infections on Saturday, hitting a record for a second straight day.

Omicron variant Tokyo's covid cases

Comments

1000 characters

Tokyo daily COVID-19 cases hit record for 4th straight day

5th wave: Pakistan reports another 6,540 Covid-19 cases

NCOC issues new guidelines for mosques, places of worship

Covid-19 affected income of 80pc of households in Pakistan: ADB

Taliban say Oslo talks with West will 'transform atmosphere of war'

$11.6m compensation for Dasu project victims approved: ECC allows export of 14 items to Afghanistan against PKR

FBR chief has pledged to withdraw notices against exchange companies: Malik Bostan

Saudi-led coalition denies targeting detention centre in Yemen's Saada

Justice Ayesha becomes first woman SC judge

Sri Lanka inflation hits record 14 percent as food crisis worsens

CPPA-G seeks Rs3.12 raise in Discos’ tariffs for Dec 2021

Read more stories