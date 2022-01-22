Markets
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
22 Jan, 2022
KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Friday (January 21, 2022).
===============================================================================
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
===============================================================================
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
===============================================================================
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
===============================================================================
213,824,237 117,131,745 9,104,273,897 4,888,684,565
===============================================================================
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
===============================================================================
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 555,614,708 (557,970,918) (2,356,210)
Local Individuals 8,470,148,294 (7,391,481,092) 1,078,667,201
Local Corporates 2,738,655,647 (3,814,966,639) (1,076,310,991)
===============================================================================
