ANL 12.62 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.6%)
ASC 14.65 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.9%)
ASL 15.60 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (3.72%)
AVN 104.25 Increased By ▲ 4.00 (3.99%)
BOP 8.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
CNERGY 6.47 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.09%)
FFL 9.17 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.1%)
FNEL 8.95 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.23%)
GGGL 13.40 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.67%)
GGL 20.88 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (4.92%)
GTECH 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.19%)
HUMNL 6.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.16 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.94%)
KOSM 4.34 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (7.16%)
MLCF 33.65 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.51%)
PACE 4.20 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.45%)
PIBTL 7.24 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.98%)
PRL 14.34 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.63%)
PTC 8.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
SILK 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.75%)
SNGP 33.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.6%)
TELE 17.88 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (3.65%)
TPL 13.50 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (3.69%)
TPLP 28.02 Increased By ▲ 2.46 (9.62%)
TREET 39.69 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (2.56%)
TRG 83.30 Increased By ▲ 1.56 (1.91%)
UNITY 27.85 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.98%)
WAVES 15.05 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.38%)
WTL 2.22 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (3.74%)
YOUW 8.09 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (7.29%)
BR100 4,612 Increased By 27 (0.59%)
BR30 17,796 Increased By 227 (1.29%)
KSE100 45,003 Increased By 176.7 (0.39%)
KSE30 17,741 Increased By 75.1 (0.43%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,065
2324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,353,479
7,67824hr
Sindh
516,874
Punjab
458,879
Balochistan
33,812
Islamabad
115,047
KPK
183,403
Kecmanovic grabs 'second chance' after Djokovic deportation

AFP 21 Jan, 2022

MELBOURNE: Serbia's 77th-ranked Miomir Kecmanovic emerged as a big winner from the Novak Djokovic saga -- and capitalised on his good fortune by reaching the fourth round at the Australian Open on Friday.

Kecmanovic was drawn to play compatriot and world number one Djokovic in the first round, but after the defending champion was deported, found himself instead facing lucky loser Salvatore Caruso.

He easily beat the Italian, and has been winning ever since.

Former champion Azarenka rolls back years to crush Svitolina

Kecmanovic knocked out another Italian, 25th seed Lorenzo Sonego, 6-4, 6-7 (8/10), 6-2, 7-5 to win through to the round of 16 for the first time and will face French 17th seed Gael Monfils.

Kecmanovic's lucky break in Melbourne has already netted him $A300,000 (US$215,000) in prize money and 180 ranking points.

"It's unbelievable. A week ago I was supposed to play the world number one and didn't have much of a chance there, but now I'm in the last 16," the 22-year-old Kecmanovic said.

"I'm so happy that I was able to use this second chance and that I've been playing some really good tennis. I just wanted to use it the best that I can."

Kecmanovic said he had not been in contact with compatriot Djokovic, who is back in Serbia after his deportation over his anti-vaccination status.

"I think he's still recovering from everything and I didn't really want to bother him. Give him his space. I'll definitely talk to him eventually after things calm down," he said.

Novak Djokovic Australian Open Miomir Kecmanovic

