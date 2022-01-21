ANL 12.65 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.85%)
ASC 14.75 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (4.61%)
ASL 15.52 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (3.19%)
AVN 103.85 Increased By ▲ 3.60 (3.59%)
BOP 8.44 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
CNERGY 6.46 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.94%)
FFL 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.88%)
FNEL 8.85 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.08%)
GGGL 13.46 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.12%)
GGL 20.80 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (4.52%)
GTECH 9.75 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.72%)
HUMNL 6.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.16 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.94%)
KOSM 4.30 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (6.17%)
MLCF 33.70 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.66%)
PACE 4.19 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (3.2%)
PIBTL 7.24 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.98%)
PRL 14.31 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.42%)
PTC 8.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.23%)
SILK 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.75%)
SNGP 33.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.3%)
TELE 17.85 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (3.48%)
TPL 13.50 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (3.69%)
TPLP 28.03 Increased By ▲ 2.47 (9.66%)
TREET 39.70 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.58%)
TRG 83.50 Increased By ▲ 1.76 (2.15%)
UNITY 27.81 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.83%)
WAVES 15.14 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.99%)
WTL 2.23 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (4.21%)
YOUW 8.01 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (6.23%)
BR100 4,607 Increased By 21.2 (0.46%)
BR30 17,709 Increased By 140.2 (0.8%)
KSE100 44,985 Increased By 159.4 (0.36%)
KSE30 17,727 Increased By 61 (0.35%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,065
2324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,353,479
7,67824hr
Sindh
516,874
Punjab
458,879
Balochistan
33,812
Islamabad
115,047
KPK
183,403
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 21, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Former champion Azarenka rolls back years to crush Svitolina

AFP 21 Jan, 2022

MELBOURNE: Two-time Australian Open champion Victoria Azarenka turned back the clock to crush former world number four Elina Svitolina 6-0, 6-2 in a blistering display on Friday.

The 32-year-old was in ruthless form as she blasted the 15th seed off court in just 67 minutes to march into the fourth round at Melbourne Park.

Her dominant win set up a clash with either world number four and current French Open champion Barbora Krejcikova or 2017 Roland Garros winner Jelena Ostapenko for place in the quarter-finals.

Legal issues with WTA Tour vaccine mandate, says Azarenka

"I felt like I played really well tactically and not really let her into the game," she said.

"She's a great defender, she's a great competitor so I had to try and stay in top of her as much as possible and kind of not let her breathe in a way."

Azarenka, seeded 24, won the Australian Open in 2012 and 2013, and she showed against Svitolina that she could again threaten this year.

Under hot sun on Rod Laver Arena, she came flying out of the blocks, breaking the Ukrainian in the first game and never looked back, forcing a slew of unforced errors from her opponent.

Svitolina, who made the quarter-finals in Melbourne in 2018 and 2019, recovered somewhat in the second set and saved five match points, but it was too little too late.

Victoria Azarenka Elina Svitolina

Comments

1000 characters

Former champion Azarenka rolls back years to crush Svitolina

Local supply of plants, machineries: Sales tax zero-rating withdrawn

White elephant PSM: 6 parties submit SoQs

Govt revises up 2020-21 GDP to 5.37pc

Pharmaceutical sector: FBR says ‘no’ to ST refund at purchase stage

Restaurants, bakeries, caterers: FBR to charge 17pc sales tax

BoI shocked at lack of investors’ interest in Gwadar

Contempt case: IHC frames charges against ex-CJ

Saleem Ahmad made PC Chairman

5G launched in US

Newly-formed group ‘Balochistan National Army’ claims responsibility: At least three dead, 28 hurt in Lahore bomb blast

Read more stories