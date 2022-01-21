ANL 12.62 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.6%)
ASC 14.65 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.9%)
ASL 15.60 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (3.72%)
AVN 104.25 Increased By ▲ 4.00 (3.99%)
BOP 8.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
CNERGY 6.47 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.09%)
FFL 9.17 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.1%)
FNEL 8.95 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.23%)
GGGL 13.40 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.67%)
GGL 20.88 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (4.92%)
GTECH 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.19%)
HUMNL 6.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.16 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.94%)
KOSM 4.34 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (7.16%)
MLCF 33.65 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.51%)
PACE 4.20 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.45%)
PIBTL 7.24 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.98%)
PRL 14.34 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.63%)
PTC 8.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
SILK 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.75%)
SNGP 33.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.6%)
TELE 17.88 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (3.65%)
TPL 13.50 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (3.69%)
TPLP 28.02 Increased By ▲ 2.46 (9.62%)
TREET 39.69 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (2.56%)
TRG 83.30 Increased By ▲ 1.56 (1.91%)
UNITY 27.85 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.98%)
WAVES 15.05 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.38%)
WTL 2.22 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (3.74%)
YOUW 8.09 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (7.29%)
BR100 4,612 Increased By 27 (0.59%)
BR30 17,796 Increased By 227 (1.29%)
KSE100 45,003 Increased By 176.7 (0.39%)
KSE30 17,741 Increased By 75.1 (0.43%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,065
2324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,353,479
7,67824hr
Sindh
516,874
Punjab
458,879
Balochistan
33,812
Islamabad
115,047
KPK
183,403
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 21, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Australian shares dragged by miners, gold stocks; Rio Tinto drops

Reuters 21 Jan, 2022

Australian shares fell on Friday amid a sell-off across sectors, as stocks of mining giant Rio Tinto dropped, gold and mining companies dipped, and cases of the Omicron coronavirus variant in the country continued to surge.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index was down 1% at 7,342.4 points by 2337 GMT, losing 1.6% for the week so far - its worst weekly performance since Oct. 1.

Investors' concerns grew after Western Australia cancelled plans to reopen its borders on Feb. 5, citing health risks from spiking Omicron cases elsewhere in the country.

Australia shares poised to bounce back, NZ slips

Miners led the declines on the ASX 200, shedding 2.5% to eye their first weekly loss after eight straight weeks of gains.

Global iron ore giant BHP Group lost 2.6% after its investors in London and Sydney approved plans to scrap its dual listing in favour of a main listing in Sydney.

Meanwhile, rival Rio Tinto's shares dropped more than 2.4% after Serbia revoked its lithium exploration licences on environmental grounds. Rio was, however, set to gain for the ninth straight week.

Gold stocks fell 1.7%, dragged by Evolution Mining Ltd's over 1.9% slide.

Tech stocks were down 1.5%, hitting their lowest since May 20, while the energy index slid 1.4% amid weaker oil prices.

Coal miner Whitehaven Coal dropped 10.2% in its worst session since Nov. 2.

It was also one of the biggest losers on the benchmark after posting a weak quarterly production and subdued outlook for 2022.

Banking stocks followed suit, declining 0.7%.

Major lender Australia and New Zealand Banking Group also fell 0.7%.

In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index slid 0.9% to 12,497.1.

Motorhomes seller Tourism Holdings Ltd led losses, falling 2.8%.

Elsewhere, the S&P 500 E-minis futures were down 0.5%.

Australian shares

Comments

1000 characters

Australian shares dragged by miners, gold stocks; Rio Tinto drops

Investigation into Lahore bomb blast underway: Sheikh Rashid

Local supply of plants, machineries: Sales tax zero-rating withdrawn

White elephant PSM: 6 parties submit SoQs

Another encounter: Pakistan, India to clash at MCG in 2022 T20 World Cup on Oct 23

Pharmaceutical sector: FBR says ‘no’ to ST refund at purchase stage

Restaurants, bakeries, caterers: FBR to charge 17pc sales tax

BoI shocked at lack of investors’ interest in Gwadar

Saleem Ahmad made PC Chairman

Oil drops as investors scoop up profits after US inventory build

Govt revises up 2020-21 GDP to 5.37pc

Read more stories