ANL 12.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-5.78%)
ASC 14.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.08%)
ASL 14.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1%)
AVN 98.70 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.51%)
BOP 8.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.47%)
CNERGY 6.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.93%)
FFL 9.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.55%)
FNEL 9.00 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.45%)
GGGL 12.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-6.5%)
GGL 19.39 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-5.87%)
GTECH 9.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.68%)
HUMNL 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.45%)
KEL 3.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.19%)
KOSM 4.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
MLCF 33.65 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (2.5%)
PACE 4.10 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.99%)
PIBTL 7.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.11%)
PRL 13.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-2.92%)
PTC 8.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.91%)
SILK 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.75%)
SNGP 33.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.5%)
TELE 17.31 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
TPL 13.02 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-7.46%)
TPLP 25.56 Decreased By ▼ -2.07 (-7.49%)
TREET 38.29 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.6%)
TRG 81.74 Decreased By ▼ -6.62 (-7.49%)
UNITY 27.30 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.59%)
WAVES 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.26%)
WTL 2.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-4.52%)
YOUW 7.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-4.16%)
BR100 4,548 Decreased By -21.6 (-0.47%)
BR30 17,340 Decreased By -357.2 (-2.02%)
KSE100 44,498 Decreased By -335 (-0.75%)
KSE30 17,535 Decreased By -116.6 (-0.66%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,042
524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,345,801
6,80824hr
Sindh
513,046
Punjab
456,992
Balochistan
33,780
Islamabad
113,688
KPK
182,950
Australia shares poised to bounce back, NZ slips

Reuters 20 Jan, 2022

Australian shares are set to rebound from a two-session fall on Thursday, helped by positive cues from Wall Street peers that rose on strong corporate results, while robust commodity prices are expected to further aid sentiment.

The local share price index futures pointed up 0.14%, a 97.5-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close.

The benchmark closed 1% lower on Wednesday.

Australian shares fall as Wall Street weakness batters tech stocks

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index opened 0.05% lower at 12,606.52, deepening losses from a 1.6% drop in the previous session.

Australian shares

