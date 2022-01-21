ANL 12.65 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.85%)
ASC 14.75 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (4.61%)
ASL 15.52 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (3.19%)
AVN 103.85 Increased By ▲ 3.60 (3.59%)
BOP 8.44 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
CNERGY 6.46 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.94%)
FFL 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.88%)
FNEL 8.85 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.08%)
GGGL 13.46 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.12%)
GGL 20.80 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (4.52%)
GTECH 9.75 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.72%)
HUMNL 6.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.16 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.94%)
KOSM 4.30 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (6.17%)
MLCF 33.70 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.66%)
PACE 4.19 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (3.2%)
PIBTL 7.24 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.98%)
PRL 14.31 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.42%)
PTC 8.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.23%)
SILK 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.75%)
SNGP 33.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.3%)
TELE 17.85 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (3.48%)
TPL 13.50 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (3.69%)
TPLP 28.03 Increased By ▲ 2.47 (9.66%)
TREET 39.70 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.58%)
TRG 83.50 Increased By ▲ 1.76 (2.15%)
UNITY 27.81 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.83%)
WAVES 15.14 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.99%)
WTL 2.23 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (4.21%)
YOUW 8.01 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (6.23%)
BR100 4,609 Increased By 23.2 (0.51%)
BR30 17,714 Increased By 144.6 (0.82%)
KSE100 44,994 Increased By 167.6 (0.37%)
KSE30 17,733 Increased By 67 (0.38%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,065
2324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,353,479
7,67824hr
Sindh
516,874
Punjab
458,879
Balochistan
33,812
Islamabad
115,047
KPK
183,403
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 21, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

UK's Truss offers '100%' support for embattled PM Johnson

AFP 21 Jan, 2022

SYDNEY: UK foreign secretary Liz Truss offered her "100 percent" support for embattled Conservative Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Friday, backing him to remain in office "as long as possible."

Truss -- who has been tipped as a front-runner to replace Johnson -- said she believed the 57-year-old Tory leader was doing an "excellent job."

A defiant Johnson is fighting calls from within his own party to resign following revelations that Downing Street staff partied while the rest of the country was in strict Covid lockdown.

"The prime minister has my 100 percent support. He is doing an excellent job," Truss said at a press conference with Australian counterparts in Sydney.

UK warns Russia Ukraine incursion would be 'strategic' error

"I want the prime minister to continue as long as possible in his job. He is doing a fantastic job. There is no leadership election," she insisted.

"The prime minister apologised and said mistakes were made."

Truss dodged questions about new allegations that Johnson's aides had blackmailed and threatened party members to ensure their backing.

"As you will appreciate, I have spent the last 48 hours here in Australia," she said. "I do not have any information about what is happening on the subject you raised."

Prime Minister Boris Johnson Liz Truss

Comments

1000 characters

UK's Truss offers '100%' support for embattled PM Johnson

Local supply of plants, machineries: Sales tax zero-rating withdrawn

White elephant PSM: 6 parties submit SoQs

Govt revises up 2020-21 GDP to 5.37pc

Pharmaceutical sector: FBR says ‘no’ to ST refund at purchase stage

Restaurants, bakeries, caterers: FBR to charge 17pc sales tax

BoI shocked at lack of investors’ interest in Gwadar

Contempt case: IHC frames charges against ex-CJ

Saleem Ahmad made PC Chairman

5G launched in US

Newly-formed group ‘Balochistan National Army’ claims responsibility: At least three dead, 28 hurt in Lahore bomb blast

Read more stories