SEP arrests ‘drug trafficker’ with 15kg of hashish

KARACHI: Sindh Excise Police (SEP) caught a narcotics trafficker on Thursday, and they found an enormous amount of hashish in his possession.

Excise police inspected a suspicious van at a checkpoint as part of their continuing campaign against drug traffickers and found 15 kg of hashish in the custody of suspect Manzoor Ahmed.

A van with the registration plate number JF-1195 was used by the accused to carry the illegal hashish.

Hashish was being transported to Karachi from Balochistan. The van has also been seized as a criminal investigation against the alleged perpetrator continues.

