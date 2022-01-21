ANL 12.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-5.17%)
ASC 14.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.42%)
ASL 15.04 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.6%)
AVN 100.25 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (2.09%)
BOP 8.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.71%)
CNERGY 6.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.32%)
FFL 9.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.87%)
FNEL 8.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3.24%)
GGGL 13.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-4.84%)
GGL 19.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-3.4%)
GTECH 9.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.09%)
HUMNL 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.45%)
KEL 3.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.82%)
KOSM 4.05 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.75%)
MLCF 33.48 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.98%)
PACE 4.06 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1%)
PIBTL 7.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.42%)
PRL 14.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.95%)
PTC 8.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.36%)
SILK 1.33 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 33.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.8%)
TELE 17.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.29%)
TPL 13.02 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-7.46%)
TPLP 25.56 Decreased By ▼ -2.07 (-7.49%)
TREET 38.70 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (1.68%)
TRG 81.74 Decreased By ▼ -6.62 (-7.49%)
UNITY 27.31 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.63%)
WAVES 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.26%)
WTL 2.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-3.17%)
YOUW 7.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.08%)
BR100 4,585 Increased By 15.6 (0.34%)
BR30 17,569 Decreased By -127.6 (-0.72%)
KSE100 44,826 Decreased By -7.5 (-0.02%)
KSE30 17,666 Increased By 14 (0.08%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,065
2324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,353,479
7,67824hr
Sindh
516,874
Punjab
458,879
Balochistan
33,812
Islamabad
115,047
KPK
183,403
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 21, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Oil stocks, GSK weakness pull FTSE 100 lower; Deliveroo jumps

• Deliveroo fourth-quarter order growth jumps • Premier Foods top midcap gainer on strong profit outlook •...
Reuters 21 Jan, 2022

• Deliveroo fourth-quarter order growth jumps

• Premier Foods top midcap gainer on strong profit outlook

• Unilever abandons plan to buy GSK’s healthcare arm

• FTSE 100 down 0.1pc, FTSE 250 adds 0.3pc

LONDON: London’s FTSE 100 slipped on Thursday on weakness in oil stocks and GlaxoSmithKline, while food delivery platform Deliveroo jumped on order growth hitting the top of its outlook range.

The blue-chip index ended 0.1% lower, weighed down by oil majors Royal Dutch Shell and BP as they tracked weaker crude oil prices.

GlaxoSmithKline fell 1.8% and was among the biggest loser on the FTSE 100 after consumer goods giant Unilever late on Wednesday effectively ended its pursuit of a business that the pharmaceuticals company plans to spin off later this year.

However, the blue-chip index is set to gain for the fifth consecutive week, helped by strength in commodity-linked shares and banking stocks, significantly outperforming the pan-European STOXX 600.

Food delivery company Deliveroo rose 1.4% on strong fourth-quarter order value growth, resulting in it hitting the top of its outlook range for the year.

“The effective lockdown conditions created by Omicron undoubtedly helped (Deliveroo), but with restrictions starting to be lifted, this supportive trend is rapidly moving into the rear-view mirror,” Russ Mould, investment director at AJ Bell, said.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday announced the end of COVID-19 measures including mandatory face masks in England.

The domestically focussed mid-cap index rose 0.3%

Primark owner Associated British Foods dropped 4.2% after it said the spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant dented shopper numbers in December.

Premier Foods was among the top midcap gainer, up 7.8%, and said it expects full-year profits above market expectations, as its trademark Mr Kipling brand delivered its best-ever Christmas sales.

FTSE 100 GSK unilever FTSE 250 UK stocks Deliveroo GlaxoSmithKline oil stocks Premier Foods

Comments

Comments are closed.

Oil stocks, GSK weakness pull FTSE 100 lower; Deliveroo jumps

White elephant PSM: 6 parties submit SoQs

Govt revises up 2020-21 GDP to 5.37pc

Pharmaceutical sector: FBR says ‘no’ to ST refund at purchase stage

Restaurants, bakeries, caterers: FBR to charge 17pc sales tax

BoI shocked at lack of investors’ interest in Gwadar

Contempt case: IHC frames charges against ex-CJ

Saleem Ahmad made PC Chairman

5G launched in US

2020 Delhi riots: Court jails man in first conviction

Newly-formed group ‘Balochistan National Army’ claims responsibility: At least three dead, 28 hurt in Lahore bomb blast

Read more stories