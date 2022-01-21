Liberian ship runs aground

KARACHI: A container ship has grounded while entering Karachi Harbour due to steering failure.

A Liberian registered container ship MSC Emily II coming from Port of Mundra with a draft of 10.1 m and LOA 184 m grounded while entering Karachi Harbour due to steering failure.

Karachi Port Trust tugs are engaged in pulling out and afloat the vessel. The channel is open to shipping.

