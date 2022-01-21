CPHGC honoured at first ‘Nepra CSR Awards’

KARACHI: China Power Hub Generation Company (Pvt.) Ltd was honoured at the first Nepra CSR Awards 2022, to receive the CSR Stalwart Award in recognition of its astounding support to NEPRA’s CSR drive Power with Prosperity.

Nepra Chairman Tauseef H Farooqi and chief guest of the Nepra CSR Awards 2022, presented the plaque of appreciation to Ren Lihui, CEO China Power Hub Generation Company (Pvt.) Ltd.

Ren Lihui, CEO, China Power Hub Generation Company (Pvt) Ltd thanked Tauseef H Farooqi, Chairman Nepra for recognizing the efforts of CPHGC for the work it has done in helping to improve the living standards of the communities the Company is part of. Ren reiterated the Company’s commitment to continue to work with government authorities for the welfare of the local communities. “CSR and environment protection are both important to CPHGC. We came up with our community projects as per our assessment of what is required in that area based on our interactions with the local people and Authorities,” he said.

Speaking at the occasion, Tauseef H Farooqi lauded the efforts of Nepra licencees for their outstanding contribution on CSR front. “I am so happy to witness fantastic projects on CSR front by our licencees which is no less than a silent revolution for the development of local communities,” he said.

