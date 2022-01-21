Pakistan – Japan Diplomatic Relations: Messages from H.E. Toshikazu Isomura Consul General of Japan in Karachi

TEXT: This year, Japan and Pakistan are celebrating 70 years since the establishment of diplomatic ties and I would like to felicitate the people of both countries on reaching this milestone with such noteworthy achievement.

Relations between the two nations date back to the pre-World War II era, with Japan importing cotton and yarn from the region and utilizing it for her value-added textile exports, an important source of foreign exchange for the country. Following a brief halt during World War-II, trade relations were resumed after Pakistan’s independence. In fact, Bank of Tokyo established its second international branch in Karachi (the first was in New York City), signifying the importance of the region to Japan. Since then, Japan and Pakistan have enjoyed a cordial relationship. However, bilateral trade volume has only reached about US$ 2 billion annually. Considering the populations of 120 and 220 million respectively, there is enormous potential for increasing trade volume. As Consul-General, I have been striving to strengthen economic relations and promote investment, yet much remains to be done and we remain committed to its achievement.

I furthermore believe that cultural relations hold no less importance than commercial relations. Therefore, the Consulate-General of Japan in Karachi is carrying out various cultural activities. Though COVID-19 has restricted visits and exchange programs, last year the Consulate published an Urdu translation of the world’s first novel “Genji Monogatari” and a Pakistani friend has recently translated MURAKAMI Haruki’s novel “Norwegian Wood” into Urdu. Japanese scholars regularly participate in the annual Aalmi Urdu Conference and last year Dr. YAMANE So, a Professor of Urdu at Osaka University, also virtually joined the Faisalabad Literature Forum.

I conclude my message by reiterating Japan’s commitment to the advancement and strengthening of our relations with the support of our Pakistani friends. Pakistan Japan dosti zindabad!!

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022