LIBOR interbank offered rates
21 Jan, 2022
LONDON: London Interbank Offered Rates (LIBOR) on Thursday (January 20, 2022).
=========================================================
52-Week
=========================================================
Latest Wk Ago High Low
=========================================================
Libor Overnight 0.07814 0.07729 0.08700 0.05425
Libor 1 Month 0.10914 0.11014 0.13000 0.07263
Libor 3 Month 0.25514 0.23843 0.25514 0.11413
Libor 6 Month 0.44714 0.38371 0.44714 0.14663
Libor 1 Year 0.80357 0.69914 0.80357 0.21950
=========================================================
Sources: FactSet, ICE Benchmark Administration
Copyright Business Recorder, 2022
