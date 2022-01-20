No-confidence move against PM: PPP ready to cooperate with PDM: Kaira

LAHORE: Qamar Zaman Kaira has said that the PPP was ready to extend cooperation to the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) in bringing no-confidence against the prime minister. According to him, the disappointment of people is rising with every passing day due to a constant increase in inflation and unemployment.

He said the days of the government are numbered and the PDM could have succeeded in removing the government had it followed the advice of PPP. He said the PPP had put forward the proposal of long march against the government last year but the PDM leadership was adamant on en block resignations from the assemblies. This mindset of the PDM was not only detrimental to democracy in the country but it also cost it an arm and a leg, he said.

According to him, the PMD had refrained from submitting resignations while sabotaging the alliance of eleven parties.

It may be recalled that Bilawal has already announced long march against the government from February 27 after chairing the central executive committee meeting in the city.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022