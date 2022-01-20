Czechs scrap plan for mandatory Covid vaccines

PRAGUE: Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala on Wednesday said the government was scrapping plans for obligatory Covid-19 vaccinations for people aged 60 and over, an initiative of the previous cabinet. “We agreed that nobody will be forced to get vaccinated,” Fiala told reporters after a cabinet meeting.

He said the government “does not want to divide society”. The previous Czech government had announced that it would also make vaccination mandatory for health workers, police officers, firefighters and the military from March 1.