ANL 12.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-6.01%)
ASC 14.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.76%)
ASL 14.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.29%)
AVN 98.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.69 (-1.69%)
BOP 8.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.28%)
CNERGY 6.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-5.56%)
FFL 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.58%)
FNEL 8.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-4.58%)
GGGL 13.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-7.05%)
GGL 20.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.52 (-6.87%)
GTECH 9.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.71%)
HUMNL 6.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.45%)
KEL 3.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.15%)
KOSM 4.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-8.22%)
MLCF 32.83 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-3.55%)
PACE 4.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-7.59%)
PIBTL 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.7%)
PRL 14.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-3.42%)
PTC 8.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.2%)
SILK 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-5.67%)
SNGP 33.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-1.83%)
TELE 17.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.54%)
TPL 14.07 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-8.34%)
TPLP 27.63 Decreased By ▼ -2.27 (-7.59%)
TREET 38.06 Decreased By ▼ -2.95 (-7.19%)
TRG 88.36 Decreased By ▼ -5.99 (-6.35%)
UNITY 27.14 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-3.76%)
WAVES 15.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-3.16%)
WTL 2.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-5.96%)
YOUW 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-6.33%)
BR100 4,570 Decreased By -108.2 (-2.31%)
BR30 17,697 Decreased By -926.7 (-4.98%)
KSE100 44,833 Decreased By -674 (-1.48%)
KSE30 17,652 Decreased By -274 (-1.53%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,037
824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,338,993
5,47224hr
Sindh
509,308
Punjab
455,499
Balochistan
33,744
Islamabad
112,557
KPK
182,619
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 19, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Bank of America profit jumps on M&A boost, loan growth

Reuters 19 Jan, 2022

Bank of America Corp reported a jump in fourth-quarter profit on Wednesday, benefiting from loan growth and a frenetic pace of global dealmaking activity that helped drive its investment banking business.

After facing constant erosion to their income from loans due to rock-bottom interest rates, US banks are expected to see the easing of some of that pressure as the Federal Reserve hints at raising rates later this year.

Bank of America, the second-largest US bank by assets, will likely be one of the biggest beneficiaries of such a potential move, given its large loan and deposit book, as well as its huge exposure to rate-sensitive mortgage securities, compared with its Wall Street peers.

Net interest income (NII), a metric that measures the difference between the interest earned on loans and paid out on deposits, rose nearly 11% to $11.41 billion.

Bank of America to reduce overdraft fees this spring

During the year, Bank of America rode the global M&A boom to post strong profit, as investment banking businesses closed record volumes of mergers, underwrote several initial public offerings and advised on deals involving special purpose acquisition companies.

The bank also released $851 million from its reserves for pandemic-related losses that did not materialize.

Shares of the company were up nearly 2% in premarket trade.

A recovery in consumer spending on credit and debit cards and a strong performance in the bank's trading and advisory business also helped bolster profit.

Combined spending on credit and debit cards grew 22% to $212 billion in the quarter, the bank said.

Average loans and leases, excluding those from the government-backed Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), grew 3.4% from the previous quarter and 3.2% from the year-earlier quarter.

For the quarter ended Dec. 31, the bank reported revenue, net of interest expense, of $22.1 billion, up 10% from last year.

Profit rose to $6.77 billion, or 82 cents per share, from $5.21 billion, or 59 cents per share, a year earlier.

Analysts on average had expected a profit of 76 cents per share, according to the IBES estimate from Refinitiv.

Bank of America Net Interest Income

Comments

1000 characters

Bank of America profit jumps on M&A boost, loan growth

5th wave: Pakistan issues revised Covid restrictions as cases rise

Chinese envoy calls on COAS, expresses satisfaction over CPEC's progress

Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin tests positive for coronavirus

Rupee registers marginal fall against US dollar

Chinese killed, injured in Dasu terror attack: Ministry suggests 5 financial compensation options

Lahore-based Taro raises $3.5mn in pre-seed funding

Babar Azam named captain of ICC T20I Team of the Year

PSL 2022: NCOC reduces crowd attendance to 25% for Karachi matches

Turkey strikes currency swap deal with UAE as ties warm

Qatar World Cup ticket sales launched at reduced prices

Read more stories