ANL 14.27 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.28%)
ASC 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.72%)
ASL 15.95 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.72%)
AVN 106.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.32%)
BOP 8.54 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 6.83 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.49%)
FFL 9.84 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.07%)
FNEL 10.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (5.26%)
GGGL 14.78 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.48%)
GGL 24.35 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.21%)
GTECH 10.84 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.78%)
HUMNL 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (5.9%)
KEL 3.34 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.6%)
KOSM 4.79 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.48%)
MLCF 35.60 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.3%)
PACE 4.50 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.81%)
PIBTL 7.82 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.03%)
PRL 15.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.65%)
PTC 8.76 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.27%)
SILK 1.56 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (4.7%)
SNGP 34.21 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.29%)
TELE 18.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.65%)
TPL 16.55 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.53%)
TPLP 31.60 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.48%)
TREET 43.38 Increased By ▲ 1.83 (4.4%)
TRG 110.11 Increased By ▲ 8.01 (7.85%)
UNITY 29.67 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (3.7%)
WAVES 15.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.69%)
WTL 2.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.17%)
YOUW 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
BR100 4,748 Increased By 15.1 (0.32%)
BR30 19,795 Increased By 132.9 (0.68%)
KSE100 45,881 Decreased By -6.5 (-0.01%)
KSE30 18,057 Decreased By -21.1 (-0.12%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,974
224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,307,174
1,46724hr
Sindh
488,608
Punjab
448,479
Balochistan
33,661
Islamabad
109,495
KPK
181,790
Bank of America to reduce overdraft fees this spring

Reuters 11 Jan, 2022

NEW YORK: Bank of America, the second-largest US bank, is reducing overdraft fees from $35 to $10 starting in May, the bank said in a news release on Tuesday.

The bank will also stop charging insufficient funds fees starting in February, it said.

The move comes amid growing regulatory and congressional scrutiny of such fees. The US Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) said last month that it is looking at such fees, which it estimates netted banks $69 billion in the third quarter of 2021, and will issue new guidance aimed at curbing banks' reliance on them.

Some banks appear to be trying to get ahead of any regulatory intervention. Late last year, Capital One Financial Corp said it would stop charging accounts for not having sufficient funds to cover drafts, and the largest US bank, JPMorgan Chase & Co, said it would give customers more leeway before charging fees.

JPM said it would give customers a full day to bring overdrawn accounts up to zero and would allow customers to tap into funds from direct paycheck deposits up to two days early before charging them fees.

In comparison, Bank of America will reduce overdraft fees to $10 and is eliminating the transfer fee customers were charged for using the bank's overdraft protection service.

The bank said these steps, and others it says it took previously, will cut the revenues the bank earns from overdraft fees by 97% since 2009.

"We remain committed to taking actions that will further bring down overdraft fees in the future and continue to empower clients to drive positive changes to behavior pertaining to overdraft," Holly O'Neill, president of retail banking at Bank of America said in the news release.

