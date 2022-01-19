ANL 12.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-6.01%)
ASC 14.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.76%)
ASL 14.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.29%)
AVN 98.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.69 (-1.69%)
BOP 8.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.28%)
CNERGY 6.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-5.56%)
FFL 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.58%)
FNEL 8.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-4.58%)
GGGL 13.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-7.05%)
GGL 20.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.52 (-6.87%)
GTECH 9.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.71%)
HUMNL 6.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.45%)
KEL 3.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.15%)
KOSM 4.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-8.22%)
MLCF 32.83 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-3.55%)
PACE 4.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-7.59%)
PIBTL 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.7%)
PRL 14.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-3.42%)
PTC 8.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.2%)
SILK 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-5.67%)
SNGP 33.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-1.83%)
TELE 17.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.54%)
TPL 14.07 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-8.34%)
TPLP 27.63 Decreased By ▼ -2.27 (-7.59%)
TREET 38.06 Decreased By ▼ -2.95 (-7.19%)
TRG 88.36 Decreased By ▼ -5.99 (-6.35%)
UNITY 27.14 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-3.76%)
WAVES 15.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-3.16%)
WTL 2.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-5.96%)
YOUW 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-6.33%)
BR100 4,570 Decreased By -108.2 (-2.31%)
BR30 17,697 Decreased By -926.7 (-4.98%)
KSE100 44,833 Decreased By -674 (-1.48%)
KSE30 17,652 Decreased By -274 (-1.53%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,037
824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,338,993
5,47224hr
Sindh
509,308
Punjab
455,499
Balochistan
33,744
Islamabad
112,557
KPK
182,619
Indian shares drop to over one-week lows on tech slump

Reuters 19 Jan, 2022

BENGALURU: Indian shares closed at their lowest in more than a week on Wednesday as rising bond yields globally sparked a selloff in technology stocks and non-bank lender Bajaj Finance slumped on valuation concerns.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index fell 0.96% to 17,938.4 and the S&P BSE Sensex dropped 1.1% to 60,098.82.

Stocks in Asia and Europe were also lower as US and European bond yields hit multi-year highs, leaving investors bracing for tighter monetary policy to tame surging inflation.

Higher US yields tend to be make risky assets like emerging market equities less attractive, leading to outflows of funds from the region.

India's Nifty 50 drops most in a month as automakers slide

Analysts have also said that Indian equities, which have staged a sharp rally from lows hit in December, would consolidate ahead of the annual budget due next month and look to corporate earnings for further direction.

The Nifty IT index was the worst hit among sub-indexes, tumbling 2.1% to its lowest since late-December. IT major Infosys slid 2.8%.

Heavyweight Bajaj Finance gave up early gains to slump 2.2% as analysts pointed to concerns about steep valuations. The stock had jumped nearly 4% earlier in the session after the lender reported strong results on Tuesday.

Power company JSW Energy jumped 3.3% as its quarterly profit more than doubled.

Oil and gas explorer Oil and Natural Gas Corp climbed nearly 4% as crude prices surged. The Nifty Energy index gained 1%.

Automaker and Nifty component Bajaj Auto rose 1.1% ahead of its quarterly results.

