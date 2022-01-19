ANL 12.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-6.01%)
Qatar World Cup ticket sales launched at reduced prices

AFP 19 Jan, 2022

DOHA: Qatar World Cup ticket sales were launched at reduced prices on Wednesday with residents and migrant workers able to attend games for just $11 as concerns persist over Covid-19.

Authorities have not yet announced how many fans will be allowed into stadiums for the first World Cup in an Arab country, which runs from November 21 until December 18.

Football's world governing body FIFA opened a draw which offers individual match tickets for as little as $69 for international fans -- about one third less than at Russia 2018 -- but a ticket for the final could cost up to $1,607.

Qatari residents, including migrant labourers whose treatment has been a source of controversy for the organisers, will be able to get tickets for as little as $11.

Value of football transfers hit 5-year low in 2021: FIFA

Fans who apply now for the different packages -- for individual games or following a team, or for special stadium tickets -- will go into a draw after the first deadline on February 8. FIFA said fans who are successful in a random draw will be told by March 8.

FIFA Arab country World Cup in Qatar stadium tickets

