ANL 13.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.45%)
ASC 14.84 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.92%)
ASL 15.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.33%)
AVN 100.05 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.16%)
BOP 8.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 6.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.14%)
FFL 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2%)
FNEL 9.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.24%)
GGGL 14.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-4.63%)
GGL 22.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.54%)
GTECH 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.2%)
HUMNL 6.75 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.35%)
KEL 3.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.61%)
KOSM 4.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.51%)
MLCF 33.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.15%)
PACE 4.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.45%)
PIBTL 7.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.81%)
PRL 14.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.68%)
PTC 9.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.66%)
SILK 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.13%)
SNGP 34.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.04%)
TELE 18.53 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (4.39%)
TPL 14.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-3.52%)
TPLP 29.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.67%)
TREET 40.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.83%)
TRG 91.57 Decreased By ▼ -2.78 (-2.95%)
UNITY 27.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.95%)
WAVES 15.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.84%)
WTL 2.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.13%)
YOUW 7.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.8%)
BR100 4,657 Decreased By -20.8 (-0.44%)
BR30 18,318 Decreased By -305.3 (-1.64%)
KSE100 45,391 Decreased By -116.3 (-0.26%)
KSE30 17,876 Decreased By -49.4 (-0.28%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,037
824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,338,993
5,47224hr
Sindh
509,308
Punjab
455,499
Balochistan
33,744
Islamabad
112,557
KPK
182,619
German 10-year bond yield above 0% for first time since May 2019

Reuters 19 Jan, 2022

Germany's 10-year bond yield rose above 0% for the first time since May 2019 on Wednesday, as expectations for tighter central banks policies continue to drive borrowing costs higher.

By 0708 GMT the 10-year bond yield, considered a benchmark for the whole euro zone, was up 2 basis points on the day at 0.006%.

Bund yields have risen as euro zone bond markets have sold off heavily in recent weeks with investors betting the US Federal Reserve could hike rates as early as March, earlier than previously expected.

They are up over 30 bps since the start of December.

Rate-hike path pushes euro zone bond yields higher in choppy market

Unease as the European Central Bank plans to end its pandemic emergency bond purchases in March has also put upward pressure on bond yields.

German 10 year bond yield

