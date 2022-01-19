PARTLY FACETIOUS: Daddy’s achievements

“So who was it who said that four senior members of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz maintained that their candidacy may be considered - minus the four Sharifs?”

“Fawad Chaudhry and Gill the Fish.”

“I reckon Gill the Fish is even less credible than Maryam Nawaz.”

“I agree because he lies on all counts – he lies about the government’s achievements and he lies about the opposition while Maryam Nawaz only lies about her moveable and immoveable assets…”

“What about her outlandish claims about daddy’s achievements and…”

“You need to distinguish between facts and opinions. Now opinions may be flawed but facts may be untenable but…”

“In this country facts are manipulated as well, anyway Fawad Chaudhary’s terms of reference are the same as Gill the Fish so why not mention the two together?”

“Fawad Chaudhary is elected, Gill the Fish isn’t and is paid from my tax money…”

“He is not important, he is The Khan’s Man Who Shall Remain Nameless anyway where did the information on the Gang of Four released by Chaudhary and the Man Who Shall Remain Nameless’s come from?”

“Well, we assume that the two have access to intelligence reports…”

“How intelligent could these reports be given that Brand Sharif appears to be undamaged in spite of Nawaz Sharif’s convictions and in spite of Maryam Nawaz’s recorded lies and in spite of The Rotund bringing a pile of paper to periodic press conferences and television shows and claiming that they show irrefutable proof that Shehbaz Sharif and Son laundered money and are corrupt and…”

“The Rotund?”

“Shahzad Akbar, the rotundity is kinda strengthening just like the rate of inflation…”

“Shush my point is that Brand Sharif has been resurrected and I say that because no MNA or MPA has left the party recently…”

“But before the elections in 2018…”

“Ah that was then anyway Brand Imran Khan has been damaged though The Khan refuses to believe it, Brand Sharif has been resurrected as is evident from bye-elections and…and wait Brand Maulana has also been resurrected in KPK as shown by the local bodies elections…”

“And Brand Zardari?”

“That’s a dual carriageway — Brand Bhutto Zardari — the Bhutto gets the votes, the Zardari ensures relevance with other stakeholders and to get a coalition going…”

“Between the three Brands I am going to stand as an independent.”

“Wise then you just wait and see who cobbles the next government.”

