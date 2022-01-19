ANL 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1%)
ASC 14.56 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (6.28%)
ASL 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.26%)
AVN 99.89 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.29%)
BOP 8.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.69%)
CNERGY 7.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
FFL 9.49 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.06%)
FNEL 9.39 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.18%)
GGGL 14.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 22.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2.08%)
GTECH 9.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.77%)
HUMNL 6.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.3%)
KEL 3.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.61%)
KOSM 4.38 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.92%)
MLCF 34.04 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.41%)
PACE 4.35 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.46%)
PIBTL 7.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.54%)
PRL 14.90 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.95%)
PTC 9.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.98%)
SILK 1.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.76%)
SNGP 34.50 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.61%)
TELE 17.75 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.4%)
TPL 15.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.54%)
TPLP 29.90 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.5%)
TREET 41.01 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.51%)
TRG 94.35 Decreased By ▼ -2.45 (-2.53%)
UNITY 28.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.71%)
WAVES 15.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.77%)
WTL 2.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.67%)
YOUW 8.22 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.27%)
BR100 4,678 Decreased By -8.6 (-0.18%)
BR30 18,623 Decreased By -17.3 (-0.09%)
KSE100 45,507 Decreased By -104.8 (-0.23%)
KSE30 17,926 Decreased By -16.4 (-0.09%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,037
824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,338,993
5,47224hr
Sindh
509,308
Punjab
455,499
Balochistan
33,744
Islamabad
112,557
KPK
182,619
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 19, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Multiple arbitrations: LCIA rules in favour of PCB

Recorder Report 19 Jan, 2022

LAHORE: The London Court of International Arbitration (LCIA) has ruled in favour of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) in multiple arbitrations against Techfront and Blitz. A PCB spokesman said that the board has received the final awards of the arbitration proceedings initiated by it against Techfront International FZE (Techfront) as well as two separate arbitrations filed against it by Blitz Advertising (Pvt) Limited and the outcome of all arbitrations has been favourable towards the PCB.

The dispute relating to Techfront International FZE (Techfront) was on default of rights fee payments due in respect of the Television Broadcast and Live Streaming Media Rights Agreements of the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL), while the disagreement with Blitz Advertising was, inter alia, on the delayed television broadcast and live streaming media rights fee payments for HBL PSL 2020 matches.

In the arbitrations, the sole arbitrator appointed by the LCIA dismissed Techfront and Blitz Advertising’s claims and directed both entities to pay to the PCB rights fees rightfully due to be paid to PCB as claimed as well as the costs claimed by the PCB in lieu of counter-claims, damages, arbitration and legal costs and other miscellaneous expenses incurred. All awards have been issued in accordance with the laws of Pakistan as well as LCIA Rules under which every award shall be final and binding on the parties and by virtue of the arbitration agreement, the parties undertake to carry out any award immediately and without any delay.

PCB Chief Operating Officer Barrister Salman Naseer said, “These are major triumphs for the PCB as we have been able to successfully claim substantial revenues of the HBL Pakistan Super League. This also indicates we have air-tight contracts and that we will go full distance in protecting the HBL PSL brand as well as the interests of our franchises.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

PCB LCIA LCIA rules in favour of PCB Multiple arbitrations Techfront Blitz

Comments

Comments are closed.

Multiple arbitrations: LCIA rules in favour of PCB

H1FY22 FDI jumps 20pc to $1.06bn YoY

Sixth review of EFF: IMF Board to discuss loan matter on 28th

Proposed USD Sukuk certificates: Fitch, Moody’s assign ‘B-’, ‘B3’ ratings, respectively

Mobile recharge: Cos start collecting increased WHT

ECC to meet today

Foreign funding case: ECP asks scrutiny committee to submit pending reports

New tables to be re-notified on Feb 1: Property valuation rates held in abeyance

Issuance of licences for securities brokers: SECP decides to revise eligibility criteria

Qatar hailed for joining LNG terminal

Outcry as India shuts Kashmir Press Club

Read more stories