ANL 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1%)
ASC 14.56 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (6.28%)
ASL 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.26%)
AVN 99.89 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.29%)
BOP 8.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.69%)
CNERGY 7.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
FFL 9.49 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.06%)
FNEL 9.39 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.18%)
GGGL 14.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 22.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2.08%)
GTECH 9.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.77%)
HUMNL 6.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.3%)
KEL 3.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.61%)
KOSM 4.38 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.92%)
MLCF 34.04 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.41%)
PACE 4.35 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.46%)
PIBTL 7.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.54%)
PRL 14.90 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.95%)
PTC 9.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.98%)
SILK 1.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.76%)
SNGP 34.50 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.61%)
TELE 17.75 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.4%)
TPL 15.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.54%)
TPLP 29.90 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.5%)
TREET 41.01 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.51%)
TRG 94.35 Decreased By ▼ -2.45 (-2.53%)
UNITY 28.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.71%)
WAVES 15.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.77%)
WTL 2.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.67%)
YOUW 8.22 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.27%)
BR100 4,678 Decreased By -8.6 (-0.18%)
BR30 18,623 Decreased By -17.3 (-0.09%)
KSE100 45,507 Decreased By -104.8 (-0.23%)
KSE30 17,926 Decreased By -16.4 (-0.09%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,037
824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,338,993
5,47224hr
Sindh
509,308
Punjab
455,499
Balochistan
33,744
Islamabad
112,557
KPK
182,619
Jan 19, 2022
Pakistan

Benazir govt toppling conspiracy: SC gives govt time to submit arguments

Sardar Sikander Shaheen 19 Jan, 2022

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court gave two-week time to the federal government for submitting written arguments on the petition of two colonels, who were arrested and charged for plotting to overthrow the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) government of (late) Benazir Bhutto, in 1995. A three-judge special bench, headed by Justice Umar Ata Bandial, on Tuesday, heard the constitutional petitions of Col Inayatullah and Col Azad against their convictions by the Field General Court Martial (FGCM), withholding their pension and the confiscation of their properties.

Additional Attorney General (AAG) Sajid Illyas Bhatti said that the petitioners have filed the written statements; therefore, he needed some time to file written arguments on them.

The bench directed the AAG to share the arguments with the petitioners before the next date of the hearing.

Col Inayatullah and Col Azad were arrested along with Major General Zaheerul Islam Abbasi (retired), Brigadier Mustansir Billah, and about 38 other military officers on September 26, 1995, on charges of plotting to overthrow Benazir’s government and to storm a meeting of corps commanders at the general headquarters in Rawalpindi.

The alleged plan also included assassination of prime minister Benazir and the then army chief General Abdul Waheed Kakar, senior cabinet ministers and military chiefs, besides, proclamation of Khilafat with Major General Abbasi as Amir. Qari Saifullah Akhtar, one of the conspirators and chief of his breakaway faction called Harkat-ul-Jihad al Islami, later spilled the beans after he turned an “approver” in the case. Col Inayatullah said that the FGCM had awarded him a four-year sentence, which he had completed in 1998. He said that the constitutional petition was filed in the Supreme Court in 2000, and since that time it is pending. A three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice Iftikhar Mohammad Chaudhry on January 8, 2013 had dismissed review pleas of Major General (retired) Zaheerul Islam Abbasi, his wife Shahida Zaheer, Brigadier (retired) Mustansir Billah, and Colonel (retired) Inayatullah Khan against their convictions.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Supreme Court Federal Government Justice Umar Ata Bandial Benazir govt

