Zindigi: First customizable digital financial experience powered by JS introduced

KARACHI: Zindigi- Pakistan’s first customizable digital experience powered by JS was introduced with launch events in 13 cities across Pakistan. The events were attended by Zindigi Team members and their respective families across Pakistan. Thousands of customers joined Zindigi and appreciated the unparalleled experience provided by the App.

Available for both Android and iOS users, Zindigi is targeting millennials and Gen-Z., with a design philosophy that revolves around making people’s life simple, combined with the most comprehensive product suite in the market and an easy-to-use interface, Zindigi allows users to access all financial services from funds transfer to international remittances along with all kinds of local and international payments. In addition, Zindigi showcases, industry-first use cases like digital investments in stocks and mutual funds.

Chief Digital Officer & Head of Zindigi, Noman Azhar stated, “While we have many banks in this country, but not many banking experiences”. He added, “Zindigi is all about customers, we will grow with them, change with them but will always stay true to them. We will listen more and work hard to give them the experiences they expect.”

Going forward Team Zindigi will be rolling out more innovative solutions on a regular basis and will develop a more collaborative relationship with users which will drive future innovation and growth.

