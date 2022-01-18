Sindh reports 3,283 coronavirus cases and six new deaths

Sindh has reported 3,283 coronavirus cases and six deaths in the last 24 hours, a handout issued by the Chief Minister's Office said on Tuesday.

According to the daily situation report issued by the Chief Minister's Office, the province's infection tally now stands at 507,476 while the death toll has risen to 7,709.

This is the third time in less than a week that the provincial caseload has crossed the 3,000 mark.

On Monday, Sindh had reported 3,430 cases and six new deaths, as compared to 3,089 cases and seven new deaths on Friday.

The fifth wave of Covid-19 fuelled by the Omicron variant is running rampant in the country.

The situation is even worse in Karachi and Hyderabad where the positivity rate has risen sharply in the last two weeks.

Earlier today, Sindh Irrigation Minister Jam Khan Shoro, Hyderabad Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro, ADC-I Lal Dino Mangi and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) district president Saghir Qureshi tested positive for coronavirus.

Meanwhile, 5,024 cases and 10 deaths were reported across the country in the past 24 hours , as the national positivity rate stood at 9.45 percent.