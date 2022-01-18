ANL 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1%)
ASC 14.56 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (6.28%)
ASL 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.26%)
AVN 99.89 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.29%)
BOP 8.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.69%)
CNERGY 7.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
FFL 9.49 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.06%)
FNEL 9.39 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.18%)
GGGL 14.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 22.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2.08%)
GTECH 9.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.77%)
HUMNL 6.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.3%)
KEL 3.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.61%)
KOSM 4.38 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.92%)
MLCF 34.04 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.41%)
PACE 4.35 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.46%)
PIBTL 7.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.54%)
PRL 14.90 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.95%)
PTC 9.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.98%)
SILK 1.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.76%)
SNGP 34.50 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.61%)
TELE 17.75 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.4%)
TPL 15.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.54%)
TPLP 29.90 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.5%)
TREET 41.01 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.51%)
TRG 94.35 Decreased By ▼ -2.45 (-2.53%)
UNITY 28.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.71%)
WAVES 15.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.77%)
WTL 2.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.67%)
YOUW 8.22 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.27%)
BR100 4,678 Decreased By -8.6 (-0.18%)
BR30 18,623 Decreased By -17.3 (-0.09%)
KSE100 45,507 Decreased By -104.8 (-0.23%)
KSE30 17,926 Decreased By -16.4 (-0.09%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,029
1024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,333,521
5,03424hr
Sindh
505,930
Punjab
454,372
Balochistan
33,729
Islamabad
111,855
KPK
182,419
Sindh reports 3,283 coronavirus cases and six new deaths

  • Province's infection tally now stands at 507,476 while the death toll has risen to 7,709
BR Web Desk Updated 18 Jan, 2022

Sindh has reported 3,283 coronavirus cases and six deaths in the last 24 hours, a handout issued by the Chief Minister's Office said on Tuesday.

According to the daily situation report issued by the Chief Minister's Office, the province's infection tally now stands at 507,476 while the death toll has risen to 7,709.

This is the third time in less than a week that the provincial caseload has crossed the 3,000 mark.

On Monday, Sindh had reported 3,430 cases and six new deaths, as compared to 3,089 cases and seven new deaths on Friday.

The fifth wave of Covid-19 fuelled by the Omicron variant is running rampant in the country.

5th wave: Pakistan reports over 4,300 new cases

The situation is even worse in Karachi and Hyderabad where the positivity rate has risen sharply in the last two weeks.

Earlier today, Sindh Irrigation Minister Jam Khan Shoro, Hyderabad Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro, ADC-I Lal Dino Mangi and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) district president Saghir Qureshi tested positive for coronavirus.

Meanwhile, 5,024 cases and 10 deaths were reported across the country in the past 24 hours , as the national positivity rate stood at 9.45 percent.

COVID19 Covid positive rate Covid19 in pakistan

