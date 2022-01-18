Hong Kong shares end lower weighed down by tech stocks

Hong Kong stocks ended lower on Tuesday weighed down by technology stocks, including index heavyweights Tencent and Alibaba, against the backdrop of a possible US Federal Reserve rate hike as soon as March and overhang from China's regulatory crackdown on the tech sector.

The Hang Seng index fell 0.4% to 24,112.78, while the China Enterprises index lost 0.2% to 8,449.00 points.

The Hang Seng Tech index fell 0.5%, with Tencent Holdings down 2.8% and Alibaba Group Holding off 1.6%.

The Hang Seng Composite index tracking financial stocks was down 0.2% and the Hang Seng Finance index fell 0.3%.

Insurer AIA Group Ltd lost 1.1% on Tuesday after Capital Group Cos Inc's long position in AIA fell to 6.84% from 7.03%.

Mainland developers listed in Hong Kong gained 1.8%, as sentiment was lifted by China's central bank cutting the borrowing costs of its medium-term loans.

China will retain continuity and stability in its property financing policy, central bank official Zou Lan said in a briefing in Beijing on Tuesday, adding that property sales and financing were steadily returning to normal levels.

Hong Kong-listed shares of Shimao Group gained 4.1% after it won approval from creditors to extend the payment deadline of a 450 million yuan ($70.86 million) asset-backed security.

Country Garden Holding Co Ltd's shares jumped by 4.9%, after saying it plans to repurchase some of its senior notes.

The blue-chip CSI300 index rose 1% to 4,813.35, while the Shanghai Composite index gained 0.8% to 3,569.91.