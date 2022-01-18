PM performs ground-breaking of ‘Digital City’

PESHAWAR: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday performed the ground-breaking of the country’s first ever Pakistan Digital City Special Technology Zone project at Haripur.

The flagship project of KP government would be established on 86 kanals with an estimated cost of Rs1.31 billion that would help give enormous boost to information technology and allied industries besides generating hundreds of thousands of jobs for the youth of Pakistan.

All facilities would be available to IT and allied technologies at one place in the Pakistan Digital City, Haripur. A large number of IT and allied technologies including electronics, computers and mobile phones, software houses and technology incubators would be largely benefited from the Pakistan Digital City Special Economic Zone at Haripur.

The project would serve as hub of high technologies including IT and allied services by providing state-of-the art facilities to people, experts and investors under one roof and enable collaborations and innovation amongst academia, research, industry and planners from within the country and abroad.

The digital city would help ensure speedy economic growth, promote IT and allied technologies, enhance skills of youth and generate hundreds of thousands of employment opportunities for the people. Federal and provincial ministers, lawmakers and MPAs besides other officials attended the function.

Speaking on the occasion, Prime Minister Imran Khan said the investment in technology sector was vital to create employment for the youth as well as improve the national economy.

“The future is technology. The Special Technology Zone is a complete ecosystem. The provincial government generated resources for the project, which will have a positive impact on next generations,” said the PM.

He said after coming into power in 2013, it was the KP government that had introduced health insurance facility for the low-income people of the province despite financial constraints.

Moreover, it was also the PTI government that raised the issues of climate change, forestation, institution building and tourism.

The PM also appreciated Dr Attaur Rehman for his support to establish Pak-Austria Fachhochschule Institute of Applied Sciences and Technology in Haripur, which would have positive impact on next generations.

He said in the past, England had established two top class universities which provided leadership to the world for long.

The PM said the previous governments never focused on education sector and instead brought about three-tier education system, which promoted three cultures and left negative impact on the society.

He said for the first time, the incumbent government introduced core curriculum for up to class 5, which would be expanded to upper level to make the country a nation.

He appreciated the far-sightedness of Dr Attaur Rehman for establishing a quality institute with the Austrian support, and hoped the STZ and the university would feed each other.

