Think tanks urged to help ‘modernise’ foreign policy

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Monday, said that Pakistan is focused to pursue its economic priorities under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, and urged think tanks to play their crucial role in modernising the country’s foreign policy in the changing regional and global scenarios.

Qureshi stated this, while chairing a meeting of researchers of the Institute of Strategic Studies, Islamabad (ISSI) and the Institute of Regional Studies (IRS), here at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The meeting was attended by Special Foreign Secretary Raza Bashir Tarar, Director General, ISSI Ambassador Aizaz Ahmad Chaudhry (retd), and President IRS Ambassador (retd) Nadeem Riaz, and senior officials of the Foreign Office.

The foreign minister stressed for evolving a dynamic strategy to deal with the changing regional situation, adding that the government is committed to equip research institutions in line with the needs of the prevailing circumstances.

He said the PTI government has highlighted the Kashmir issue effectively at all international forums including the United Nations, adding that through various dossiers Pakistan has submitted fact sheet of human rights violations in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

About the deteriorating economic situation of Afghanistan, he said that the recently-held OIC’s extraordinary session of the Council of Foreign Ministers was a successful move to sensitise the international community about the gravity of the situation.

