ANL 13.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.52%)
ASC 13.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.44%)
ASL 15.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.46%)
AVN 99.60 Decreased By ▼ -3.39 (-3.29%)
BOP 8.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.03%)
CNERGY 7.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.96%)
FFL 9.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3%)
FNEL 9.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.34%)
GGGL 14.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.61%)
GGL 22.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-3.09%)
GTECH 10.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.03%)
HUMNL 6.68 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.91%)
KOSM 4.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-4.19%)
MLCF 33.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.59%)
PACE 4.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-5.25%)
PIBTL 7.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.59%)
PRL 14.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.19%)
PTC 9.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.08%)
SILK 1.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-5.23%)
SNGP 34.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.67%)
TELE 17.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.27%)
TPL 15.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-3.17%)
TPLP 29.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.14%)
TREET 40.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.45%)
TRG 96.80 Decreased By ▼ -7.10 (-6.83%)
UNITY 28.69 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.67%)
WAVES 15.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.95%)
WTL 2.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-3.24%)
YOUW 7.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-3.86%)
BR100 4,687 Decreased By -28 (-0.59%)
BR30 18,641 Decreased By -616.6 (-3.2%)
KSE100 45,612 Decreased By -151.3 (-0.33%)
KSE30 17,942 Decreased By -56.4 (-0.31%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,019
724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,328,487
4,34024hr
Sindh
502,500
Punjab
453,392
Balochistan
33,705
Islamabad
111,376
KPK
182,311
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 18, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Macau casino operators gain billions as govt keeps licences at six, Sands China soars

Reuters 18 Jan, 2022

HONG KONG: Shares of Macau’s top casino operators racked up as much as HK$65.53 billion ($8.42 billion) on Monday - or 15% of their market value - as the government of the world’s largest gambling hub retained the limit on casino licences to six.

By the close of the Hong Kong market, the six Macau casino operators had gained 9.9% in value, or HK$42.2 billion, putting the overall market value of the oprators at about HK$469 billion. Sands China led the rally.

Shares of Sands China Ltd, which jumped as much as 22.3%, ended the day up 14.6% in their biggest daily percentage gain since October 2011. That compared with a 0.7% decline in the benchmark Hang Seng Index. Wynn Macau which jumped as much as 19.1%, closed up 11.9% in its best day since March 2020.

Macau’s government announced on Friday that the number of new casino operators allowed to function in the world’s largest gambling hub would be limited to six with an operating period of up to 10 years.

The regulatory announcement provides new clarity and should remove most investors’ key concerns such as dividends, government oversight, minimum shareholding by a Macau permanent resident, and gaming tax, Citi said in a research note. The former Portuguese colony is the world’s biggest gambling hub in terms of money wagered.

Macau massively tightened scrutiny of casinos in recent years, with authorities clamping down on illicit capital flows from mainland China and targeting underground lending and illegal cash transfers. The market value of U.S. casino operators, including Sands China, Wynn Macau, MGM China and Melco, gained as much as HK$43.23 billion ($5.55 billion) in Hong Kong.

Hang Seng Index Macau casino Wynn Macau Sands China Ltd

Comments

Comments are closed.

Macau casino operators gain billions as govt keeps licences at six, Sands China soars

Ministries, divisions: Finance issues ‘Budget Call Circular’

Wholesale lenders, executing agents: SBP unveils mechanism for KPP markup and credit loss subsidies

Cabinet refuses extension to EDB CEO

Pakistani among three killed in drone strike in UAE

Evaluation of power projects approved ahead of sell-off

Deadline for filing of ST returns extended

Foreign investors operating in EPZ: FBR ‘inadvertently’ withdraws tax exemption

SHC observes: Foreign indenting commission liable to Sindh ST on services

Texas incident: UK police arrest 2

Iran says diplomats in Saudi for OIC posts

Read more stories