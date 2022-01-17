ANL 13.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.52%)
ASC 13.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.44%)
ASL 15.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.46%)
AVN 99.60 Decreased By ▼ -3.39 (-3.29%)
BOP 8.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.03%)
CNERGY 7.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.96%)
FFL 9.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3%)
FNEL 9.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.34%)
GGGL 14.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.61%)
GGL 22.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-3.09%)
GTECH 10.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.03%)
HUMNL 6.68 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.91%)
KOSM 4.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-4.19%)
MLCF 33.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.59%)
PACE 4.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-5.25%)
PIBTL 7.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.59%)
PRL 14.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.19%)
PTC 9.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.08%)
SILK 1.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-5.23%)
SNGP 34.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.67%)
TELE 17.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.27%)
TPL 15.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-3.17%)
TPLP 29.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.14%)
TREET 40.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.45%)
TRG 96.80 Decreased By ▼ -7.10 (-6.83%)
UNITY 28.69 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.67%)
WAVES 15.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.95%)
WTL 2.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-3.24%)
YOUW 7.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-3.86%)
BR100 4,683 Decreased By -31.6 (-0.67%)
BR30 18,751 Decreased By -505.9 (-2.63%)
KSE100 45,568 Decreased By -195.7 (-0.43%)
KSE30 17,910 Decreased By -88.7 (-0.49%)

VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,019
724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,328,487
4,34024hr
Sindh
502,500
Punjab
453,392
Balochistan
33,705
Islamabad
111,376
KPK
182,311
China's 2021 oil refinery output rises 4.3% to record on strong demand

Reuters 17 Jan, 2022

SINGAPORE: China's refinery output hit a record in 2021, up 4.3% from 2020, on robust first-half fuel demand and as refiners ramped up processing to fill a supply gap after a hefty new tax closed loopholes in blending fuel imports.

Total refinery throughput last year reached 703.55 million tonnes, or 14.07 million barrels per day (bpd), data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed on Monday, roughly 620,000 bpd above the 2020 level.

December output was 58.73 million tonnes, or 13.83 million bpd, down 2.1% on year, reversing a rebound in November when state refiners raised processing to plug a short-lived diesel supply crunch.

Brent oil may test resistance at $87.30

"With the product market flipping into surplus, state-owned refiners cut runs while independents' runs continued to trend lower in December," said Shi Fenglei, an analyst with IHS Markit.

Output surged nearly 11% on the year in first-half 2021, as a rebound in car sales bolstered gasoline use and booming domestic air travel lifted aviation fuel consumption.

A hefty tax slapped on importing blending fuels like light cycle oil and bitumen mixture allowed dominant state refiners to recoup lost market share, previously eroded by cheap blending stocks.

Production, however, declined in the third quarter amid a resurgence in coronavirus cases and as a drastic cut in fuel export quotas hurt plant operations.

The faster growth in last year's throughput versus 2020's 410,000 bpd rise came as Beijing worked to curb processing at smaller independent refiners, particularly in oil hub Shandong, indicating a shift in production increases at larger state refiners.

Monday's data also showed China's crude oil output gained 2.4% on year to 199 million tonnes, or 3.98 million bpd, the highest since 2016, as the industry strived to sustain a 4 million bpd mark by developing more challenging terrains to make up for depleting mature fields.

Natural gas oil production rose 8.2% to a record 205.3 billion cubic metres, with December volume up 2.3% on the year amid the peak heating demand season.

National Bureau of Statistics

