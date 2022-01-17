ANL 13.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.52%)
ASC 13.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.44%)
ASL 15.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.46%)
AVN 99.60 Decreased By ▼ -3.39 (-3.29%)
BOP 8.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.03%)
CNERGY 7.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.96%)
FFL 9.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3%)
FNEL 9.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.34%)
GGGL 14.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.61%)
GGL 22.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-3.09%)
GTECH 10.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.03%)
HUMNL 6.68 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.91%)
KOSM 4.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-4.19%)
MLCF 33.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.59%)
PACE 4.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-5.25%)
PIBTL 7.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.59%)
PRL 14.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.19%)
PTC 9.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.08%)
SILK 1.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-5.23%)
SNGP 34.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.67%)
TELE 17.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.27%)
TPL 15.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-3.17%)
TPLP 29.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.14%)
TREET 40.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.45%)
TRG 96.80 Decreased By ▼ -7.10 (-6.83%)
UNITY 28.69 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.67%)
WAVES 15.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.95%)
WTL 2.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-3.24%)
YOUW 7.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-3.86%)
BR100 4,681 Decreased By -33.9 (-0.72%)
BR30 18,711 Decreased By -546.6 (-2.84%)
KSE100 45,541 Decreased By -222 (-0.49%)
KSE30 17,895 Decreased By -104 (-0.58%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,019
724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,328,487
4,34024hr
Sindh
502,500
Punjab
453,392
Balochistan
33,705
Islamabad
111,376
KPK
182,311
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 17, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian shares muted as HCL losses offset auto gains

Reuters 17 Jan, 2022

BENGALURU: Indian shares were largely unchanged on Monday as a 6% drop in IT firm HCL Technologies after disappointing quarterly results offset gains in auto stocks.

The NSE Nifty 50 index rose 0.09% to 18,264.15 by 0437 GMT, while the S&P BSE Sensex inched up 0.07% to 61,272.12.

Last week both indexes notched their fourth straight weekly gain and have recovered nearly 10% since slipping into correction territory on Dec. 20. "Fundamentals in India are good, earnings are largely looking good, the upcoming budget could hold some surprises, but we are only going to move upwards, said IIFL Securities Director Sanjiv Bhasin.

On Monday, auto stocks rose 1.3%, led by a 5.3% jump in Hero Motocorp. The two-wheeler maker said it will invest about $56.6 million in electric vehicle (EV) firm Ather Energy.

Indian shares end higher

Four of the top gainers on the Nifty 50 index were auto stocks, car maker Maruti Suzuki India rose nearly 3% after it hiked prices and Tata Motors was up 2.4% after a media report said it was planning to make 50,000 EVs in the next fiscal year.

Footwear retail chain Metro Brands surged over 18% after it logged a 63% jump in quarterly profit after tax.

Limiting gains, HCL Technologies slumped over 6% and was the top percentage loser on the Nifty 50 index after it posted a drop in its quarterly net profit on Friday.

State-owned GAIL fell over 2% after media reports said its director of marketing had been arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation.

Shares of Nifty component Ultratech Cement inched 1.5% lower ahead of quarterly results.

Meanwhile, a steady rise in India's daily COVID-19 cases eased, the country logged 258,089 cases on Monday, lower than Sunday's 271,202 cases.

Across the board, Asian shares were also choppy as a new set of Chinese economic data confirmed the deadening effect of coronavirus restrictions on consumer spending.

Indian shares

Comments

1000 characters

Indian shares muted as HCL losses offset auto gains

Uplift projects for FY 2022-23: PPP, BOT modes under govt focus

Rs41bn supplementary grant: Petroleum Div faces resistance

Cabinet to discuss 14-point agenda tomorrow

Valuation of properties: FBR has not yet notified revised rates

World's 10 richest men doubled wealth during Covid: report

Cummins wins Ashes and hearts with Khawaja gesture

Oil extends rally on supply tightness, Brent at more than 3-year high

Tennis star Djokovic lands in Dubai after Australia deportation

Texas synagogue hostage taker a British citizen: FBI

UK govt to cut funding for BBC: Mail

Read more stories