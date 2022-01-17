Work on first zone of Ravi Riverfront begins: Khawar

LAHORE: Special Assistant to the Chief Minister on Information and Punjab government’s spokesperson Hassan Khawar has said that the Ravi Riverfront project on a 46-kilometer stretch on both sides of the Ravi River is a fulfillment of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s dream and vision.

“This futuristic project will help the government in containing chaotic urban sprawl, raising depleting water resources and rehabilitating the Ravi River,” the spokesperson said on Sunday. He added that development work on Chahar Bagh, the first zone of the Ravi Riverfront, has been started.

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar had ordered speedy implementation of the project so that issues of overpopulation, traffic congestion, pollution and water scarcity can be adequately addressed, he said, adding that the first phase of the project was covering 15,000 acres includes Sapphire, Agri, Knowledge, Emerald Bay, Topaz Block, barrages and a lake.

The spokesperson further said the Ravi City will bring much needed foreign exchange in the province through private investments from both Pakistan and abroad. The project will also recharge the Ravi River and create millions of jobs through housing, construction and other related industries, he maintained.

