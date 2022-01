The Recruiters organises 4th edition of Pakistan Sourcing Summit

KARACHI: The Recruiters, a leading recruitment, payroll and training consulting successfully organized their fourth edition of Pakistan Sourcing Summit at Karachi School of Business and Leadership Auditorium.

HR Leaders like Sohail Zindani from Learning Minds, Aadil Riaz from KE, Asif Zahoor from Amreli Steels, Ahmad Ali Zia from HRSG, Ashar Siddiqi from IBEX, Adnan Masood from Bank Islami, Zafar Aziz Osmani from Excelerate, Tanweer Alam from Oxford University Press, Nida Gazdar from Master Builder Solutions, Haris Hasan from Z2C, Jehanzeb Khan from Byco Petroleum, M Zaid Kaliya from Al Karam Textiles, Zohra Omar from Mentoring Hub, Dr Athar Siddiqui from KSBL shared their views on rising up in talent sourcing.

Proud partners of the summit were Tapal Tea, Sacha Cakes, Youngs as tea break partners, REMO.CO as virtual event partner, Sukker Beverages and Vey as beverages partners, Business Recorder and AAJ News as media partners, Association of Talent Acquisition Professionals, Mentoring Hub and Talent Management Institute as learning partners, Searle Pakistan and Al Khidmat Foundation as event promotion partners and last but not the least Digitally Techy as technical partner.

