White-collar crime, cyber crime: SACM praises role of FIA, PFSA

LAHORE: Special Assistant to the Chief Minister Punjab for Information Hasaan Khawar has said institutions like the FIA and the Punjab Forensic Science Agency (PFSA) are active in Pakistan with regard to white collar, cyber and tech crimes and the government is enhancing their capabilities as per the requirements of modern times.

He expressed these views while addressing the HR Tech Fest 2022 here on Saturday. He further said that due to ever changing modern technology, shape of careers in the world is changing rapidly.

“Technology has literally transcended physical borders between countries and developing countries like Pakistan have a wonderful opportunity to traverse a hundred years gap in a single leap and stand in the ranks of developed countries,” he added.

He said that 64 percent of the population in Pakistan is below 30 years of age and one out of every three persons is between 15 and 29 years of age.

“According to the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the government is striving to adapt this youth bulge in line with the demands of the new age. Together with our youth, we will take Pakistan to the place where we see developed countries today,” he added.

Meanwhile, in his statement regarding renovation of the Chief Minister’s Office, he maintained that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) came into government with the slogan of austerity; “thus, from 2018 to date, not a single new vehicle has been procured for the Chief Minister’s Secretariat while we have halved the existing fleet of vehicles”.

He further said that it is misleading to call the maintenance and repair of the CM’s Secretariat a renovation, and added that the cost of maintenance of old vehicles of the CM’s Secretariat had surpassed a certain level and thus it was wise to gradually replace them with new vehicles.

“Funds are allocated for the repair and maintenance of government establishments around the world,” he added.

Referring to the Murree tragedy, he said that on the direction of Chief Minister, stern and indiscriminate action will be taken against those responsible once the inquiry committee finalises its fact finding report, which is due next week.

He further maintained that political parties all over the world put forth their ideologies, but unfortunately the opposition in Pakistan only clamours with its stereotypical 18th century script. “It will continue its chorus of hue and cry till 2023,” he added.

