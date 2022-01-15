CM raps opposition for displaying ‘undemocratic’ attitude in NA

LAHORE: Criticising the opposition, Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar regretted that the opposition parties have shown an anti-parliamentary and undemocratic attitude in the National Assembly.

In a statement, the CM said the most unsuccessful opposition has, again, broken the parliamentary traditions. The hullaballoo made by the opposition parties indicated their frustration and this also shows their moral bankruptcy, he added.

He said the finance amendment bill has not burdened the common man. He said the politically unemployed are engaged in propaganda to vent their frustration. Truth always prevails as lies do not have legs. It’s time to transform the country as the era of false politics is all but to over, concluded the CM.

Moreover, the CM said the health budget in 2013-18 was only Rs169 billion while the incumbent government has increased it from Rs369 billion to Rs399 billion in the current financial year.

“Work is underway on health projects in the Lahore division worth Rs36.65 billion. The state-of-the-art mother and child block is being constructed at Ganga Ram Hospital at a cost of Rs7 billion. A 1,000-bed hospital will be constructed on Ferozepur Road at a total cost of Rs8 billion. In the first phase, the 100-bed hospital will be made functional,” the CM said in a statement.

The CM said the emergency and trauma centers will be built at Jinnah Hospital and Services Hospital while Child Health Sciences University will be constructed at a cost of Rs4 billion. Alongside, the up-gradation of various wards of Lady Willingdon Hospital will cost Rs35.5 billion, he noted. He said the hospital management information system is being brought in collaboration with Punjab Information Technology Board to bring government hospitals in a paperless era. The reforms would ensure the best health facilities for the citizens, he added.

The CM said the Multan Nishtar-II and DG Khan Cardiology Institute projects are in the process of expeditious completion. Dental colleges are also being set up in Rawalpindi and Bahawalpur, he said. A total of 8 mother and child hospitals are under construction in Punjab. He said the incomplete project of Mandi Bahauddin DHQ hospital along with new district hospitals in Chiniot, Hafizabad and Chakwal has been completed and, in total, 158 hospitals and health centers are being upgraded.

In three years, the government has set up 78 new health facilities and 91 new health projects have also been included in the district development package. A total of Rs37.25 billion has been allocated for free medicines in hospitals and health centers across the province. Attention was also paid to building new hospitals to provide the best medical facilities to the labourers.

In the 52 years from the inception of PESSI till 2018, there were 14 social security hospitals in Punjab but this government has built 9 new hospitals in just three years. Now, there are 23 social security hospitals in the province to provide the best facilities to registered workers and labourers, concluded the CM.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022